

Initiative taken to cultivate T-Aman paddy in proper time

GAIBANDHA, July 14: Sadullapur Upazila Agriculture Office in the district has taken up an initiative to motivate farmers for cultivating transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy in proper and right time.



Matiul Alam, upazila agriculture officer, said, if farmers transplant T-Aman saplings in late, the yield will be less.





Considering these, the upazila agriculture office has taken the initiative to inspire farmers for farming T-Aman according to its advice.



Under the initiative, leaflets inscribed with important statements are being distributed by agriculture officials among farmers. Farmers have been asked to plant saplings of not over 22 days.



If farmers start transplanting in advance, they can harvest early.



Then farmers will be able to farm mustard on the same land as an additional crop in the gap of Aman and Boro season.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Matiul Alam said, "We are training farmers in various ways so that they can be benefitted by using the latest technology provided by the officials of the DAE."



