29 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts







NETRAKONA: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Mohanganj upazilas of the district in four days.



Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along Indian liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district at dawn on Thursday.

The arrested persons are: Md Al Amin, 26, son of late Fazlu Mia, and Md Farhad, 28, son of Md Gul Mahajan, residents of Baruakona Bottala Village; and Md Rafiqul Islam, 30, son of Mirash Uddin, a resident of Munshipur Village under Rangchhati Union in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Netrakona Mohammad Lutfur Rahman in a press release said on information, a team of DB Police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjay Sarker conducted a drive in Deep Machine Mor area of Medni Village under Sadar Upazila at around 5:30 am, and arrested the trio along with 30 bottles of Indian liquor.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Netrakona Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested persons were sent to jail in the morning following a court order, the ASP added.



On the other hand, police on Monday night detained Vice-President of Netrakona District Unit of Chhatra League Abu Rayhan Proban along with yaba tablets and heroin from Mohanganj Municipality.



Abu Rayhan, 27, is a resident of Mailora area under Mohanganj Municipality in the district.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Kanai Lal Chakrabarti conducted a drive in Tengapara area under Mohanganj Municipality at around 10:30 pm, and detained Abu Rayhan from a house.



Ten yaba tablets and one gram of heroin were also seized from his possession during the drive.



SI Kanai Lal said, "Getting secret information of drugs exchanging in Tengapara area, we went to the scene and detained Abu Rayhan from a room. After searching his body, 10 yaba tablets and heroin were recovered."



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mohanganj PS, the arrested person was produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.



PATUAKHALI: Six people have been arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp from Dashmina and Bauphal upazilas of the district in three days.



Police, in separate three drives, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 3.2 kilograms of hemp and 1,000 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila of the district from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.



The arrested persons are: Tareque Rahman, 21, Rabbi Mia, 19, residents of the upazila; and Ansar, 44, and Didarul, 30, hail from Pekua Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.



Dashmina PS OC Anwar Hossain Talukder said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in North Lakshmipur area on Tuesday night, and arrested Tareque and Rabbi red-handed along with 3 kilograms and 200 grams of hemp respectively.



Meanwhile, police and members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) jointly conducted a drive in Ward No. 3 under Dashmina Sadar Union on Wednesday morning, and arrested Ansar and Didarul along with 1,000 yaba tablets.



Three separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Dashmina PS in these regards, the OC added.



On the other hand, police and DB personnel, in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 1,900 yaba tablets and one kilograms of hemp from Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday.



The arrested persons are: Rajib Das, 30, a resident of Chandkati Village under Dhulia Union, and Mehedi Hossain, 20, of Ward No. 5 under Daspara Union in the upazila.



Bauphal PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandkati Bridge area in the afternoon, and arrested Rajib along with 1,800 yaba tablets.



Meanwhile, another team of DB Police led by SI Sambit Roy conducted a drive in Muslimpara area in the evening, and arrested Mehedi Hossain along with one kilograms of hemp and 100 tablets.



Two separate cases were filed against the arrested with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections, the OC added.



PIROJPUR: Police arrested two people including a woman along with 800 yaba tablets from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday.



The arrested persons are: Fatem Akter, 32, wife of Rubbel Mallick of Dhanisafa Union, and Nazmul Sikder, 34, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Dhanisafa Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Khandakar Kamrul Islam and SI Siddique Hosen conducted a drive in the house of Fatema, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.



The team have also recovered Tk 16,000 in cash from their possession.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Mathbaria PS in this regard.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police, in separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers including a woman along with 400 yaba tablets and 60 puria of heroin from Goalanda Upazila of the district from Monday night till Tuesday morning.



The arrested persons are Rokeya Begum, 46, a resident of the upazila, and Russel Bepari, 20, hails from Sirajganj District.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Tuesday morning, and arrested Russel Ahmmed along with 400 yaba tablets.



Meanwhile, in another anti-drug drive, police have also arrested Rokeya Begum along with six grams of heroin from her rented house in Pora Bhita area of the upazila on Monday night.



Two separate cases were filed with the PS against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with crystal meth (Ice) from Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The arrested person is Abu Saleh alias Rinku, 39, son of Sajdar Pramanik, a resident of Nawdapara Village under Lalpur Upazila in the district.



District DB Police SI Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Kalikapur area under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila at around 11 pm, and arrested Rinku along with four grams of crystal meth.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Baraigram PS, the arrested person was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order, the DB Police SI added.



FARIDPUR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with four kilograms of hemp from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are: Saheb Ali Matabbor, 55, Sakib Matabbor, 22, Md Mirazul Munsi, 28. All of them are residents of the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in the upazila at night, and arrested the trio along with the drugs, said Bhanga DB Police officials.



A case was filed with the PS against the arrested persons under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, they added.



JOYPURHAT: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday.



DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 pieces of Ampul injections from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Monday evening.



The arrested person is Milon Hossain, 24, son of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Atpara Village in the upazila.



District DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shalua Village under Dharanji Union in the upazila at around 6:30 pm, and arrested Milon Hossain red-handed along with the contraband injections worth about Tk 1.5 lakh.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested person was handed over to police, the DB Police OC added.



On the other hand, DB Police, in another drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila in the district at dawn on Monday.



The arrested man is Hasan, 30, a resident of Jahanpur Village under Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon District.



Joypurhat District DB Police OC Shahed Al Mamun said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mizanur Rahman and Faruk Hossain conducted a drive and arrested him along with 30 bottles of phensidyl from Pallibala Village under Chakbarkat Union in the upazila early in the morning.



A case has been filed against the arrested person with Joypurhat Sadar PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection, the DB Police OC added.



GAIBANDHA: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with two kilograms of hemp from Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Monday.



The arrested woman is Beli Begum, 40, hails from Buriganj Village under Shibganj Upazila in Bogura District.



Gobindaganj PS SI Sanjay Kumar Saha said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers halted a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Bela-Obela Paribahan' on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway on Monday, and arrested the woman red-handed along with the hemp.



A case was filed with the PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SI added.



MANIKGANJ: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested five alleged drug peddlers along with 261 grams of heroin from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The arrested persons are: Abul Hossain, 33, Ridul Hasan, 25, Bipul Mia, 33, Md. Wasim, 34, and Munnaf Bepari, 44. All of them are residents of the upazila.



Manikganj District DB Police Inspector Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted two separate drives in Pashchim Dashora, Boro Sorondi and Matto villages under the upazila at night, and arrested them red-handed along with the drugs.



At that time, members of DB Police have also recovered 261 grams of heroin worth approximately Tk 26,00,000.

The arrested are accused in a total of 21 drug cases, said the DB Police inspector.



Two more separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with the PS concerned in this regard, the DB Police official added.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested three drug dealers along with 100 litres of liquor from Patiya Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Mahiuddin, 40, son of Shafiur Rahman, and former union parishad member Nurul Haque, 45, son of late Nurun Nabi, residents of Haidgaon Union; and Saber Ahmed Prakash alias Saifu, 35, son of Abdul Maleq, a resident of Kelishahar Union in the upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped an auto-rickshaw in Shalik Para area adjacent to Haidgaon Ashrayan Prakalpa in the upazila recently, and arrested the trio along with 100 litres of liquor from the auto-rickshaw.



At that time, some other drug dealers including Kalu Mia, his wife Josa Begum and Rubel managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of the law enforcers.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed Patiya PS against the arrested persons in this regard.



Patiya PS OC Pritan Sarker confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those who were absconded from the scene.



KISHOREGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 100 yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Lucky, 50, wife of Mobarak Hossain, a resident of Kamalpur Amlapara Village in the upazila.



District DB Police OC Mohammad Shamsur Rahman said on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Kamalpur Amlapra area of the upazila recently, and arrested the woman along with the yaba tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS against the arrest woman in this regard, the District DB Police OC added.



