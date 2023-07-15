Video
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Rajarhat

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, July 14: Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is continuing to spread in an alarming manner in Rajarhat Upazila of the district. In just one month, over 200 cows died of LSD in the upazila.

With its outbreak, the risks for dairy and leather sectors are increasing. This disease damages skin quality of cows. It cuts milk-giving capacity of cows.

Dairy owners are concerning about fall in milk production.
Officials of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS) are advising farmers not to be panic. They said, through normal treatment this disease can be cured. Awareness and cleaning are necessary for getting rid of the disease, they added.
DoLS advised consulting registered doctors, if LSD symptoms appear.

According to field sources, LSD has appeared in about 7,000 cow farms in seven unions of the upazila.
One each cow of Abdul Haq of Mandir Mouja at Biddananda Union, Raton of Monswor Mouja, Rejaul Master, Mosharraf Hossain, Lazlu Mia, and Mizanur of Sukhdev Mouja died of LSD in the last one month.

In Nazimkhan Union, one each cow of Mojibor Rahman, Bimal Chandra, A: Sobhan, and Bimal Mahanta of Soumnarayan Mouja died. One each cow of Ratna Dairy Farm at Chakirposhar Union, and Sahidul Islamj of Balatari Village died.

Besides, after being infected, cows died in other unions including Gharialdanga, Umar Majid, Chhinai and Rajarhat Sadar Union.
At least, three/four infected cows are fighting with death in almost all farms.

Farm owners like Dulal Mia of Dulal Dairy Farm, Shankor Ray of Shankor Dairy Farm, Ratan of Ratna Dairy Farm, Mojibor Rahman of Mojibor Dairy Farm, and Rejaul Islam of Rejaul Dairy Farm said, there are more than 1.5 lakh cows in small and big farms in the upazila. Besides, there are five/six cows in each home.

The LSD has been hitting the upazila for the last five/six years. Farm owners have fallen into disarray. Medicine is not curing. Even farm owners are not getting any response from the upazila DoLS office. In a compelling condition, they are getting dependent on village quacks. They are prescribing only Paracetamol tablet and Nim leaf juice.

On July 12 Upazila DoLS Dr Mahfuzur  Rahman said, "The LSD has taken an alarming form. We are advising about vaccine who are coming to us. This disease gets transmitted through mosquito and syringe like dengue. Infected cows must be kept covered with mosquito curtain. "

Through social movement, the LSD can be prevented, he added.
He further said, infected cows can be fed pain killer, Nim juice, ginger juice and salt.
"Calves are dying higher than adult cows. We don't have all information, We are collecting information," the official maintained.



