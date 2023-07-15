Two 'commit suicide' in Barishal, Dinajpur





Two men have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Dinajpur, in two days.

BARISHAL: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jiten Biswas, 61, son of late Ramchandra Biswas, a resident of Ward No. 3 Bisharkandi Village in the upazila. He was a fish trader by profession.



However, Jiten Biswas hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree on his house yard at early hours.

Locals saw the body in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banaripara PS SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Mathurapara Village under Amarpur Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Eslam Shah, 62, son of late Zeher Uddin, a resident of Mondalpara area in the village.



According to locals, Eslam Shah had been suffering from mental disorders for a long time. On Wednesday noon, the deceased's grandson saw his body was hanging from a branch of a mango tree near to his house and started screaming for help.

Locals rushed there and brought down the body from the tree.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



