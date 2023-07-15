Video
Home Countryside

Six minors drown in four districts

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Sirajganj, Bhola and Kishoreganj, in three days.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jabir, 2, son of Abdul Hamid Babu, and Adib, 2, son of Anwar Hossain Bhuttu, residents of Beldaha Village under Paikerchhara Union in the upazila. They were cousin brothers in relation.
Paikerchhara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdur Razzak Sarker said the two children fell in a pond near their house while they were playing beside it at around 9:30 am, and drowned there.

Later on, the family members of the deceased recovered the bodies from the pond after a long search, the UP chairman added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a canal at Salanga in the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Abu Huraira, 7, son of Shahmim Hossain, and Siam, 6, son of Abul Hashem, residents of Alokdia Village under Salanga Police Station (PS).

Local sources said the two children fell down in a canal next to their houses in the afternoon while they were playing beside it, and drowned there.

Later on, family members of the deceased recovered the bodies from the pond.
Officer-in-Charge of Salanga PS Anamul Haque confirmed the incident.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place in Hazirhat Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jidni, 2, daughter of Faruq Hawlader, a resident of Char Jatin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Faruq said Jidni along with other children was playing beside a pond in the area in the afternoon.
At one stage of playing, she fell in the pond and went missing there.

Later on, the family members saw her body floating on water and rescued her from the pond.

They, later, took the girl to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Residential Medical Officer of the upazila health complex Dr Md Idris confirmed the incident, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl drowned in the Nowagaon Hoar in Austagram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jannat Akter, 2, daughter of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kadamtali Village under Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Local sources said Jannat Akter along with her mother came to visit her grandparents' house in Nowagaon area in Austagram Upazila of the district. On Wednesday noon, she was playing on the courtyard of her grandfather's house. At one stage of playing, she fell in haor while her relatives were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members of Jannat Akter rescued her from the haor and rushed to Austagram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.  
 
Bangalpara UP Chairman Moniruzzaman Rustom confirmed the incident.


