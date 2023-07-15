

Grasses grow on newly carpeted road at Dumuria



The road was developed with carpeting at Tk 1.28 crore in Roastompur Village in the upazila.

According to field sources, a two-day raining caused collapse to its sides.





The road is flowing through Rostampur Village bordering Keshabpur in Jashore and Dumuria Upazila in Khulna.

LGED-Dumuria implemented the road project. Locals said, low quality chips and bricks were used in the carpeting. They protested it, but the contractor didn't pay heed to them.



After passing Satkhira-Jashore road, it is Chuknagor Girls High School. A little ahead from the highway, it is Chuknagor-Rostampur road.



The road repairing was initiated by the local MP in response to demand from locals. The work order of the 1,700-metree road was given to Iqbal Hossain Jomaddar.



Locals Shankor Ghosh of Rostampur Village, Hatem Ali Morol, and Shyamol Islam said, the road was pitch-paved one week back but grasses started to appear immediately.



Md Rafiqul Islam, president of Rostampur Ward of Atlia Union, said, men of the local administration didn't oversee the repairing work properly. Irregularities were made in the repairing in connivance between the contractor and the LGED office, they added.



Contractor said, it is the trickery of journalists. It's true rain dropped on some places. The rain has stopped, and now it will be corrected, he added.



Upazila Engineer Md Rabiul Islam said, with moving of vehicles, grasses will die.

The contractor will have to finish the road work according to schedule. No anomaly will be accepted, he maintained.



