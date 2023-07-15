Video
Home Countryside

Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, July 14: Five friends including the husband together raped a housewife to make a porno film in the city.
The incident happened in Chandrima Police Station (PS) area in the city on July 7 last.

Bringing allegations of gang-rape and filming it, the housewife filed a case with the PS concerned on Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested an accused following the registering of the case.

Confirming about the case and authenticity of the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandrima PS Mahbub Alam said the woman lives with her husband at a rented house in Shiroil Colony area. Early afternoon on July 7 last, her husband forced her to swallow sleeping pills.

At night, she was given sleeping pills again mixing with coffee which made her unconscious subsequently. Then at the dead of night, five people including her husband together raped the housewife at their rented house. The entire incident of rape was filmed on mobile phones.

The police official said the housewife got her conscious back at one stage. Then she started sensing what was done to her. At that time, she was threatened that her rape video would be made viral online if she tried to tell anyone about the incident. Being scared, the housewife remained silent. But, a porno film was made with the video later on.

Showing the film, the housewife was again asked to take part in the same task. Then the housewife went straight to the PS and filed a case against five people including her husband.

OC Mahbub Alam said the case was recorded. Besides, the housewife was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the five accused including her husband, the OC added.


