Seven get life term in Joypurhat murder cases





JOYPURHAT, July 14: Seven people were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in Sadar and Akkelpur upazilas of the district on Thursday.



A court in the district on Thursday sentenced six people including two brothers to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2009.





The condemned convicts are: Abdul Kuddus 59, his brother Abdul Hannan, 56, Aminur Islam, 51, Anwar, 49, Dudu, 49, and Ghutu Alam, 44. All of them are residents of Kadirpur Village in Sadar Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.



According to the case statement, the body of Abdul Alim, 62, a resident of Fakirpara Village in the upazila, was found in a paddy field beside a pond in Kadirpur Village on March 7 in 2009.



Later on, the deceased's wife Moslema Begum, as plaintiff, filed a case with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.



Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Faruk Khalil submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 22 in 2009 after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, a court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Akkelpur Upazila in 2000.



Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin passed the verdict at noon.



The condemned convict is Yasin Ali, a resident of Laxmibhita Village under Akkelpur Upazila in the district. The court also fined him Tk 10,000.



According to the prosecution, Yasin hacked his wife Jolekha Begum on April 18, 2000 to injure over a family dispute. Jolekha was taken to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital as her condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Jolekha succumbed to his injuries on the way to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.



The deceased's father Abdul Jobbar lodged a murder case with Akkelpur PS in this regard.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 11, 2001 after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.



JOYPURHAT, July 14: Seven people were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in Sadar and Akkelpur upazilas of the district on Thursday.A court in the district on Thursday sentenced six people including two brothers to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2009.Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin passed the verdict at noon.The condemned convicts are: Abdul Kuddus 59, his brother Abdul Hannan, 56, Aminur Islam, 51, Anwar, 49, Dudu, 49, and Ghutu Alam, 44. All of them are residents of Kadirpur Village in Sadar Upazila.The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.According to the case statement, the body of Abdul Alim, 62, a resident of Fakirpara Village in the upazila, was found in a paddy field beside a pond in Kadirpur Village on March 7 in 2009.Later on, the deceased's wife Moslema Begum, as plaintiff, filed a case with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Faruk Khalil submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 22 in 2009 after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.On the other hand, a court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his wife in Akkelpur Upazila in 2000.Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin passed the verdict at noon.The condemned convict is Yasin Ali, a resident of Laxmibhita Village under Akkelpur Upazila in the district. The court also fined him Tk 10,000.According to the prosecution, Yasin hacked his wife Jolekha Begum on April 18, 2000 to injure over a family dispute. Jolekha was taken to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital as her condition deteriorated further.Later on, Jolekha succumbed to his injuries on the way to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.The deceased's father Abdul Jobbar lodged a murder case with Akkelpur PS in this regard.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 11, 2001 after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.