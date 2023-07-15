

Bumper Boro paddy makes farmers happy at Kaharole



According to field sources, IRRI-Boro cutting and threshing are going on in full swing in the upazila. Both men and women are working from morning to mid-night.



Farmers are getting 20-24 maunds of paddy per bigha. They are selling their new paddy at Tk 200-300 higher rate per maund than last year's.

A visit to few haats in the upazila found Jherashail Paddy selling at Tk 1,150, Katari at Tk 1,200, and Paddy-90 at Tk 1,450 per maund. Besides, wholesalers are coming to make yard-purchase of paddy.



This 2022-23 season, IRRI-Boro has been farmed on 23,666 hectares of land in six unions of the upazila.

Upazila agriculture office provided farmers with necessary fertiliser, seeds, irrigation and different farming tools.



Farmers of Ramchandrapur Village at Ramchandrapur Union Md Momen, Zillur Rahman of Dabour Union, Asadul Haq of Sundapur Union, Porimon Chandra Ray of Rasulpur Union, and Ruhul Amin of Mukundapur Union said, their per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 12,000-13,000. "This year we are getting some profits," they added.



Kaharole Upazila Agriculture Officer Mollika Rani Sehan Bish said, the bumper yielding has been facilitated for balanced fertiliser application. The cutting and threshing activities are going on in full swing in the upazila, the official added.



