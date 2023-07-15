Debate competition on corruption held at Bagatipara







It was held in the upazila Parishad auditorium. In eight teams, students from different secondary schools took part in the competition.



The team of Jamnagar High School students defeated the Jigory High School students. The competition continued for three days. On the concluding day, a prize-giving ceremony was arranged in the auditorium.

Bagatipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nilufa Sarker was the chief guest and distributed prizes among winners.



UNO said, corruption causes much harm to the nation, causing measurable consequences to public life. She advised students to refrain from corruption in their future life.



Among others, Surya Momtaj, assistant commissioner (Land), Ahad Ali Sarker, upazila education officer, Ibne Jamal Foyjul Kabir, upazila co-operative officer, Ashek A.S.B. Sarker, upazila fisheries officer, Shafiqul Islam, programmer and Mahatab Uddin, president Bagatipara Upazila Press Club and general secretary of the CPC were present at the function.



