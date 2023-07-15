Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison







Putin initially said he would crush the June 23-24 mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917, but hours later a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.



Mystery surrounds the fate of that deal as well as the future of Wagner, one of the world's most battle-hardened mercenary forces, and Prigozhin, a former convict who rose to become known as "Putin's chef" and Russia's most powerful mercenary.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin had held talks with Wagner commanders and Prigozhin at a meeting on Jun 29, five days after the mutiny. The mercenaries, the Kremlin said, reaffirmed their loyalty to Putin.



But Kommersant, one of Russia's top newspapers, published Putin's remarks to its most experienced Kremlin correspondent, Andrei Kolesnikov, which suggested the future of Prigozhin and Wagner was in doubt.



"But Wagner does not exist," Putin told Kommersant when asked if it would be preserved as a fighting unit. "There is no law on private military organisations. It just doesn't exist."



Asked about Putin's remark, the Kremlin said on Friday that there was no legal entity named Wagner and the legal status of such companies was a complicated one which needed consideration.



Putin then related details about the Jun 29 Kremlin meeting with 35 Wagner commanders at which he suggested several options for them to continue fighting, including that a senior Wagner figure known by his nom de guerre "Sedoi" - or "grey hair" - take over command.



"Sedoi" is the nom de guerre of Andrei Troshev, a senior Wagner commander, according to European Union sanctions documents, French official documents, sources with knowledge of the matter and Russian media reports.



A highly decorated veteran of Russia's wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya, Troshev is from St Petersburg, Putin's home town, and has been pictured with the president. �REUTERS



