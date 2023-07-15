Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

165m people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

UNITED NATIONS, July 14: The Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine have pushed 165 million people into poverty since 2020, the United Nations said Thursday, calling for a pause in debt repayments for developing countries.

Because of these shocks, 75 million people will have fallen into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, between 2020 and the end of 2023 -- and 90 million more will fall below the poverty line of $3.65 a day, according to a study published by the United Nations Development Program.

"The poorest suffer the most and their incomes in 2023 are projected to remain below pre-pandemic levels," the report said.
 
"Countries that could invest in safety nets over the last three years have prevented a significant number of people from falling into poverty," UNDP chief Achim Steiner said in a statement. "In highly indebted countries, there is a correlation between high levels of debt, insufficient social spending, and an alarming increase in poverty rates."

The report called for a "debt-poverty pause" in economically struggling countries "to redirect debt repayment towards financing social expenditures and countering the effects of macroeconomic shocks."

"The solution is not out of reach for the multilateral system," the report said.

According to another UN report published on Wednesday, some 3.3 billion people, nearly half of humanity, live in countries that spend more on paying interest on debt than on education and health.

And developing countries, despite having lower levels of debt, are paying more interest, partly because of higher rates.

According to the report, the annual cost of lifting the 165 million newly poor people out of poverty would be over US$14 billion, or 0.009 percent of global output and a little less than 4 percent of total public external debt service in 2022 for developing economies.

If the income losses among the already poor prior to the shocks are also included, the mitigation cost would reach some US$107 billion, or 0.065 percent of the world's GDP and around a fourth of total external public debt service, the report's authors estimated.

"There is a human cost of inaction in not restructuring developing countries' sovereign debt," Steiner said. "We need new mechanisms to anticipate and absorb shocks and make the financial architecture work for the most vulnerable."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Indo-Pacific issue at Indonesia ASEAN meet
Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison
165m people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN
Modi honoured for France's Bastille Day in shadow of riots
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war, Biden says
Lavrov lashed out at Ukraine war criticism at Jakarta talks: EU top diplomat
Blinken says 'must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft