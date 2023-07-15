Video
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:42 AM
Modi honoured for France's Bastille Day in shadow of riots

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PARIS, July 14: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honour during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country.

Around 45,000 police are set to be deployed nationwide in the evening while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June following the police killing of a teenager.

The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, kicked off with a traditional military parade in the morning that saw tanks, planes and soldiers sweep down the Champs Elysees.

Ahead of the ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Modi the grand cross of the Legion of Honour, the country's top order of merit, which Modi hailed as "an honour for the 1.4 billion residents of India".

It was granted to salute "the role of the prime minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India", the president's office said in a statement.

The wooing of Modi this year reflects deepening ties between France and India, which are marking 25 years of "strategic partnership".

The Indian defence ministry on Thursday announced its intention to procure another 26 French-made Rafale fighter jets as well as three more Scorpene-class submarines in a deal expected to be worth billions of euros.

India has already purchased 36 Rafales, three of which flew over Paris during Friday's parade.    �AFP


