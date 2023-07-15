Video
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LOS ANGELES, July 14:  Hollywood actors were "duped" into extending negotiations for two weeks by studios who wanted more time to promote their summer blockbuster movies, union president Fran Drescher told AFP on Thursday.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) last month postponed their initial strike deadline, in the hope of thrashing out a deal with the likes of Netflix and Disney over demands for better pay and more protection against artificial intelligence.

That extension failed to yield any progress in talks, which collapsed on Wednesday night, with the union representing some 160,000 performers calling a strike for midnight Thursday (0700 GMT Friday.)

"We, in good faith, gave them an extension, with the hope that they would make deep inroads, and we would really have something to discuss," Drescher, the star and co-creator of 1990s sitcom "The Nanny," told AFP.

"But we were duped. They stayed behind closed doors, they kept canceling our meetings, wasting time."

"It was probably all to have more time to promote their summer movies. Because nothing came out of it that was significant."

During that two-week period, major premieres have been held around the world for summer blockbuster movies including Warner's "Barbie," Universal's "Oppenheimer" and Paramount's "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One."    �AFP


