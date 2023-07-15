Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war, Biden says

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

HELSINKI, July 14: US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russia's Vladimir Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine, expressing hope that Kyiv's counter-offensive would force Moscow to the negotiating table.

As Russia launched fresh strikes and a new bout of nuclear-sabre rattling, Biden said there was no real prospect of Putin using nuclear weapons and insisted the war would not drag on for years.

Biden also used a visit to Finland, NATO's newest member, to pledge that Ukraine would one day join the alliance, despite NATO leaders failing to give Kyiv a timeline at a key summit this week.

"Putin's already lost the war. Putin has a real problem," Biden told a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. "There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine."

NATO leaders had dashed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's hopes for a clear timeline to join the military alliance, saying at this week's summit in Vilnius that they would offer an invite only when "conditions are met".

But while Biden said no country could become a NATO member while it was at war -- with Ukraine joining now meaning a "third world war" -- he vowed Kyiv would one day join the club.

"It's not about whether or not they should or shouldn't join. It's about when they can join, and they will join NATO," Biden said.

Putin told journalists Thursday that if Ukraine were to be admitted to NATO, it would "in general make the world much more vulnerable" and boost global tensions.

Moscow also launched another aerial assault on Ukraine, injuring four people, while Kyiv said it had destroyed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles.

Senior Ukrainian military officials meanwhile said they had received controversial cluster munitions promised by the United States.

"We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change (the battlefield)," Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told US broadcaster CNN.

In a sign of its anger at Western backing for Kyiv, Moscow said it would regard F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic bombs.

"Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. No amount of assurances will help here," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the Russian foreign ministry.

But Biden played down the latest bout of nuclear rhetoric from Russia.

"I don't think there's any real prospect... of Putin using nuclear weapons. Not only has the West but China and the rest of the world has said don't go there," he said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Indo-Pacific issue at Indonesia ASEAN meet
Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison
165m people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN
Modi honoured for France's Bastille Day in shadow of riots
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war, Biden says
Lavrov lashed out at Ukraine war criticism at Jakarta talks: EU top diplomat
Blinken says 'must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft