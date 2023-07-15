Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Lavrov lashed out at Ukraine war criticism at Jakarta talks: EU top diplomat

Blinken says Lavrov \'not constructive\' in Southeast Asian talks

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Blinken says Lavrov 'not constructive' in Southeast Asian talks
JAKARTA, July 14: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at criticism Friday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine at talks with dozens of foreign ministers in Jakarta, the European Union's top diplomat said.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year has cemented a deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West, with the United States and major European powers supporting Kyiv with financial and military aid.
"Lavrov responded (to) me very aggressively and explained his point of view, saying everything is a 'West conspiracy' and the war will continue... as Russia is not at all ready to stop the aggression and withdraw troops," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after ASEAN Regional Forum talks.

Borrell said he explained to Lavrov why the 27-member European Union was supporting Ukraine and asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine "as the only way of stopping the war".

The trading of barbs came at a security meeting in the Indonesian capital that also included the United States, China and Japan.

Russia's top diplomat has been dispatched to multilateral forums to present Moscow's position as it becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage.

The EU granted Ukraine candidate status for membership last year, in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov offered only a "negative" vision as the two sat in the same room at Southeast Asian talks.

Lavrov's involvement was not "constructive or productive" and he offered a "totally negative presentation and agenda", Blinken told reporters after the talks in Jakarta.

He said Moscow's top diplomat "effectively ascribed every problem in the world to the United States".

Blinken also pressed for Russia to extend a grain deal that expires next week, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed to do so.

Both Blinken and Lavrov were in the Indonesian capital to meet with Southeast Asian leaders, and both also held direct talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Indo-Pacific issue at Indonesia ASEAN meet
Putin snubs Prigozhin, Biden jokes about poison
165m people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN
Modi honoured for France's Bastille Day in shadow of riots
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Putin has 'already lost' Ukraine war, Biden says
Lavrov lashed out at Ukraine war criticism at Jakarta talks: EU top diplomat
Blinken says 'must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft