Lavrov lashed out at Ukraine war criticism at Jakarta talks: EU top diplomat





JAKARTA, July 14: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at criticism Friday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine at talks with dozens of foreign ministers in Jakarta, the European Union's top diplomat said.



Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year has cemented a deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West, with the United States and major European powers supporting Kyiv with financial and military aid.





Borrell said he explained to Lavrov why the 27-member European Union was supporting Ukraine and asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine "as the only way of stopping the war".



The trading of barbs came at a security meeting in the Indonesian capital that also included the United States, China and Japan.



Russia's top diplomat has been dispatched to multilateral forums to present Moscow's position as it becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage.



The EU granted Ukraine candidate status for membership last year, in the wake of Russia's invasion.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov offered only a "negative" vision as the two sat in the same room at Southeast Asian talks.



Lavrov's involvement was not "constructive or productive" and he offered a "totally negative presentation and agenda", Blinken told reporters after the talks in Jakarta.



He said Moscow's top diplomat "effectively ascribed every problem in the world to the United States".



Blinken also pressed for Russia to extend a grain deal that expires next week, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had agreed to do so.



Both Blinken and Lavrov were in the Indonesian capital to meet with Southeast Asian leaders, and both also held direct talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi. �AFP



