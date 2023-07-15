Video
latest
Home Sports

Under-19

Bangladesh beats SA by 4 wickets to level series

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Bangladesh Under-19 team leveled the five-match youth ODI series against South Africa, after winning the fourth game by four wickets at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Friday, thanks to a five-wicket haul of Rafi Uzzaman Rafi.

South Africa youngsters won the first match by 10 runs on DLS before Bangladesh leveled with 14 run victory. But South Africa again led the series, winning the third game by four wickets on DLS.

However, Bangladeshi youths showed a never-say-die attitude.

After being sent to bat first, South Africa were bowled out for just 128 in the fourth match in 35.2 overs with opener Luhan-dre Pretorius making highest 43.

For Bangladesh, Rafi Uzzman Rafi had claimed figures of 5-18 and was complemented by Rizan Hossain 3-24.

Bangladesh overhauled the target in 29 overs, reaching 131-6. Captain Mahfizur Rahman Rabby helped the side race to the victory with 25 not out. Opener Adil Bin Siddk and Ashrafuzzman also scored identical 25.

The series deciding fifth match is on July 17 at the same venue.     BSS


