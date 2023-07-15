Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket

ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket

LONDON, JULY 14: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday that it will distribute equal prize money to men's and women's teams from now on at its events.

In a statement, the governing body said teams at events such as the T20 and one-day international World Cups will receive equal prize money for both their finishing position in the tournament and winning a match at those events.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport," said ICC chair Greg Barclay.

"I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally."

Prize money at the last men's 50-over World Cup in 2019 totalled $10 million, nearly three times the $3.5 million on offer at the 2022 women's World Cup.

Football's governing body FIFA has come under fire for not introducing equal prize money at its World Cups.

The $152 million in prize money and player participation fees on offer at the upcoming women's football World Cup is still a fraction of the $440 million handed out to national associations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's Shaheen seeks Test landmark against Sri Lanka
Jaiswal's 143 not out puts India in control of 1st Test in West Indies
Bangladesh beats SA by 4 wickets to level series
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Sheikh Jamal earn facile win in BPL
Confusion over launch date for African Football League
USA's new Major League Cricket makes big hitting start
Youth women's handball team leaves for India


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft