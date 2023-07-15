Sheikh Jamal earn facile win in BPL







In the day's match, Saint Vincent forward Cornelius Stewart, forward Mannaf Rabby and Uzbekistan midfielder Nodir Mavlonov scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal. Forward Naim Uddin Noyon netted a lone goal for Azampur Footballl Club.



After the barren first half, Stewart finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 59th minute while Rabby doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 63rd minute of the match.

Noyon pulled one back for Azampur in the 70th minute while Nodir Mavlonov sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 84th minute of the match.



The day's win saw Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stayed sixth position in the league table with 24 points from 19 matches while relegated Azampur Football Club remained bottom at the table with five points playing the same number of

matches. �BSS



