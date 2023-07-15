Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Jamal earn facile win in BPL

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club earned a comfortable 3-1 goal victory over Azampur Football Club Uttara in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

In the day's match, Saint Vincent forward Cornelius Stewart, forward Mannaf Rabby and Uzbekistan midfielder Nodir Mavlonov scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal. Forward Naim Uddin Noyon netted a lone goal for Azampur Footballl Club.

After the barren first half, Stewart finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 59th minute while Rabby doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 63rd minute of the match.

Noyon pulled one back for Azampur in the 70th minute while Nodir Mavlonov sealed the victory scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 84th minute of the match.

The day's win saw Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stayed sixth position in the league table with 24 points from 19 matches while relegated Azampur Football Club remained bottom at the table with five points playing the same number of
matches.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's Shaheen seeks Test landmark against Sri Lanka
Jaiswal's 143 not out puts India in control of 1st Test in West Indies
Bangladesh beats SA by 4 wickets to level series
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Sheikh Jamal earn facile win in BPL
Confusion over launch date for African Football League
USA's new Major League Cricket makes big hitting start
Youth women's handball team leaves for India


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft