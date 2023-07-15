

Youth women's handball team leaves for India



Apart from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Korea, China, Nepal, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and host India will compete in the meet.



Bangladesh youth women's handball team - Sakiba Jannat (captain), Purnota Rahman Eyana (vice captain), Tahera Akter Tania, Riya Chowdhury, Ayesha Khatun, Mithila Akter, Mohtasin Azhar, Runa Laila, Sumaiya Akter, Chompa, Meherul Necha, Sumi Akter and Mitu Rani.

Officials - Moin Uddin Bhuiyan (manager), Asikur Rahman Khan (trainer) and Rozina Khatun (assistant

trainer). �BSS



