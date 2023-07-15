Former US Open champ Glover leads PGA Barbasol Championship







WASHINGTON, JULY 14: Lucas Glover's switch to a long putter continued to pay off as the former US Open champion, chasing a first win since 2021, carded a nine-under par 63 to lead the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship on Thursday.Glover fired an eagle and eight birdies against one bogey on the Keene Trace Golf Club course in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and had a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Ryan Armour and Ryan Moore.It was Glover's ninth straight round in the 60s -- a solid run of form that has seen him finish tied for fourth and tied for sixth in his past two starts.His improved putting is at "the root of it," the 2009 US Open winner said."Just got confidence in the putting and making some of those midrange putts and very comfortable over the short ones again," Glover said. "Anytime you're putting well it takes pressure off the rest of your game. You don't feel so much pressure to hit it perfect, which is not possible."Glover rolled in a 19-foot birdie at the second hole and after a bogey at the fourth birdied five straight. �AFP