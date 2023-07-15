Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former US Open champ Glover leads PGA Barbasol Championship

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

WASHINGTON, JULY 14: Lucas Glover's switch to a long putter continued to pay off as the former US Open champion, chasing a first win since 2021, carded a nine-under par 63 to lead the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship on Thursday.

Glover fired an eagle and eight birdies against one bogey on the Keene Trace Golf Club course in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and had a one-shot lead over fellow Americans Ryan Armour and Ryan Moore.

It was Glover's ninth straight round in the 60s -- a solid run of form that has seen him finish tied for fourth and tied for sixth in his past two starts.

His improved putting is at "the root of it," the 2009 US Open winner said.

"Just got confidence in the putting and making some of those midrange putts and very comfortable over the short ones again," Glover said. "Anytime you're putting well it takes pressure off the rest of your game. You don't feel so much pressure to hit it perfect, which is not possible."

Glover rolled in a 19-foot birdie at the second hole and after a bogey at the fourth birdied five straight.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan's Shaheen seeks Test landmark against Sri Lanka
Jaiswal's 143 not out puts India in control of 1st Test in West Indies
Bangladesh beats SA by 4 wickets to level series
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Sheikh Jamal earn facile win in BPL
Confusion over launch date for African Football League
USA's new Major League Cricket makes big hitting start
Youth women's handball team leaves for India


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft