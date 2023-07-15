Video
Saturday, 15 July, 2023
Literature

A Love Letter to my Favourite Song

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Shahreen Khan Taan

The clock's ticking. The invigilators - all wearing their British Council ID cards - are walking around, stern-faced. The one assigned to my column summons me to sign some witness statement. I advance towards the desk to sign it. Right then, I start feeling the pangs of anxiety.

I come back to my seat with sweaty palms. "No, Taan, you cannot be nervous now. You must face the exam."
I say to myself only to realise it's made me all the more anxious. I take deep breaths which doesn't work either. As my mind slowly starts to give in, I, as an afterthought, block my ears with my index finger, dissociate myself from my surroundings and start humming the tune to "City of Stars".
The song has been with me for quite a few years now. When I say it has been with me, I do not mean I listen to it every day. In fact I rarely ever play it, lest it loses its value.

I stumbled upon the song in the summer of 2017. I was young; I had so little to worry about. I remember spending all my evenings sitting in the balcony overlooking the Dhaka skyline. I remember the occasional summer breeze. I remember the peace within myself. Six summers later, it still has the same effect on me.

This ravishing piece of literature will move anyone to peace, joy and a feeling of hopefulness. I do not intend to delve into the technical part of the song - chorus, bridge, rhythm and all of those. Scaring my readers away is most certainly not on my agenda. Moreover, I am a student of Rabindra Sangeet and why should someone of my credential try to analyse a western song? However, I shall take the liberty of writing about what it means to me.

 I associate good days with the sun, days when happiness wasn't just an acquaintance but my closest companion. If I were a lyricist, I would perhaps write a song for it, become the first person to write a song for a song. The thought fascinates me, though not to the length the song does.

On a personal note, I should say, the song carpets my dark thoughts; thoughts that portray me to be someone I cannot recognise; thoughts like "I am not the songs I love." Music in general masks my intrusive thoughts. I allow it to do so; because I am the songs I love and it has always been that way. Moreover, if I am to look at this world through rose-coloured glasses in order to truly live, so be it. Thus, this is a love letter to the immense happiness and lingering peace "City of Stars" has brought me over the years. Here's to a song that makes us dream!
Taan is a young writer from Dhaka who loves art in all its forms



A Love Letter to my Favourite Song
