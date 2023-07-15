|
Two Poems by Rubab Abdullah
|
At the end of the day
The twilight falls, the temperature drops,
The wind whistles, darkness descends,
The night sets in, tree-arched paths become deserted,
The stars sparkle, and nocturnal creatures rejoice.
Relationship
While you were away
I had you within my heart,
All those occasions when I was by myself.
The distant feeling comes when you're nearer now .
Our relationship faces challenges,
And each of us is evolving into a new self.
(She is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)