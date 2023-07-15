Video
Literature

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023

Two Poems by Rubab Abdullah


At the end of the day
The twilight falls, the temperature drops,
The wind whistles, darkness descends,
The night sets in, tree-arched paths become deserted,
Crickets' song breaks the calm of the night,
The stars sparkle, and nocturnal creatures rejoice.

Relationship
While you were away
I had you within my heart,
All those occasions when I was by myself.
The distant feeling comes when you're nearer now .
Our relationship faces challenges,
And each of us is evolving into a new self.
(She is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)



