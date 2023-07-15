

Two Poems by Rubab Abdullah

At the end of the day

The twilight falls, the temperature drops,

The wind whistles, darkness descends,

The night sets in, tree-arched paths become deserted,

The stars sparkle, and nocturnal creatures rejoice.



Relationship

While you were away

I had you within my heart,

All those occasions when I was by myself.

The distant feeling comes when you're nearer now .

Our relationship faces challenges,

And each of us is evolving into a new self.

