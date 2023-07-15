

Tale of an extraordinary museum speaking in all forms of art



Those arts created as a transition of traditional form which has given a great look of Art in that Museum. The new forms of art using materials i.e., Cement Plaster, Concrete other unorthodox maters will defiantly play a vital role for societal change.

"Father of the Nation and the Armed Forces of Bangladesh" - based on this theme in mind - a group of artists led by Sculptor Shyamol Chandra Sarker and Architect Rammya Rahim created a figurative installation art in front of the museum's entry point. Bangladesh Armed Forces being the protector of our green motherland already proved themselves by sacrificing bloodshed under the clarion call of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



However, the installation art of Bangabandhu is standing like the custodian of the whole nation as well as Armed Forces of Bangladesh. The green field is the symbol of our motherland. The five figurative iron sculpture prepared by empty cartridge and scrap materials symbolizes the safeguarding our green motherland which combines Army, Navy, and Air Force soldiers together. The ever-gleaming smile of Bangabandhu expressed through geometric abstraction by the artists which interprets the welcoming visage at the Bangabandhu Military Museum.



Wall Art: A Tale of Million

'A Tale of Million'- keeping that theme in mind a group of artists led by Artist Tarun Ghosh created the 450 feet long aesthetic wall art which represents the history of our victory, sovereignty and heritage from long past. Considering the building's architecture, concrete walls, construction materials, weather and our culture, an abstract style of concrete casting magnificent art work tinted on the outside walls of Bangabandhu Military Museum which reminds us about the cave art dating back in pre-historic times.



Installation Arts at Amphitheatre

To depict our everlasting spirit of Liberation War,the moments and emotions of 1971 and vigor of our Armed Forces has got life through the skillful hands of a team of artists led by Artist Saidul Haque Juise, Artist Rashedul Huda, Sculptor Shyamol Chandra Sarker and Architect Rammya Rahim under the management of Saifur Rahman Lenin at the Amphitheatre area. The arts were expressed through various tones of Matte, grey, bright, shiny textures of metal in an abstract manner.

Commitment and patriotism for our motherland, five installation art has created on the base of the amphitheater The longest art on the middle is titled 'The Fiery Days of 1971'. 'Country Above All' and 'Ever High is My Head' are the two art work that stands left from the middle one. While 'Death before Disgrace' and 'Retain Your Inner Strength and Win' are the two artworks that stand right beside the middle one.



Three abstract figures which are proportionately larger than the normal size seems to be fighting with an invisible enemy to defend their motherland. Motherland is reflected through a woman's figure that is protected by her son of the soils. This art work is an artistic expression of our emotion that we can fight beyond our limits to protect the values of our motherland and sacrifice our lives.



The aloft angular geometric shapes of flames, clenched fists and rifle bayonets depicted the peoples war that includes both military and general mass. Different metallic colors, various shapes and varied momentum represent the participation of mass people in different classes, ages and various professionals in the Liberation War of 1971.



The raised hands of the mass people centered to uphold the country's flag. The rectangular shape at the top and circle on it depicted the country's flag that can be seen from frontal view. On the other side of the art represents the map of the country that can be seen through perforated silhouette engraved across its body. It seems that the raised hands of the mass people have the unanimous expression of Country Above All.



To make people understand the theme of 'Ever High is my Head'- this structure is consciously raised slightly above the ground. With a bright metallic composition, Armed Forces are being depicted collectively personified through firmness, bravery and self-confident.



Terracotta is one of the most pre-historic forms of art that reminds us about our roots.It was used during ancient Greek, Babylonian, Egyptian civilizations. Roof tiles, medallions, statues, murals and other form of architectural sites were used during that period. In Bengal, terracotta murals were first found on the walls during the second century BC. With the change of time, this form of art regenerated with contemporary design and technology after the ages.



In this cosmopolitan environment of art, Bangabandhu Military Musuem patronized to create terracotta murals with the Father of the nation, the Liberation War and Bangladesh Armed Forces as subject matter. With a warmth and versatile design, this pre-historic form of art remains classic pieces in post-modern architecture like Bangabandhu Military Museum. The main raw material of Terracotta is clay where chemical components are used to defines the colour and texture. The final look of terracotta depends on the compositions of the components with soil. Basically, 'etel' and 'do-ansh' soil is used here in our country with a specific ratio.



Combining digital technology with the architectural splendour of the museum, the show highlights stories of our Father of the Nation with our heroic Liberation War and the evolution of Bangladesh Armed Forces. Achievement of our independence through our long struggle brought to life by using three distinct creative projections with spectacular detail and stirring narration. The narrative unfolds through three thematic presentations: 'Foundations of the Nation'-An animated and pictorial form is used to paint stories of how people of Bangladesh started their long struggle against Pakistani oppressors under the leadership of the Father of the Nation. Subsequent achievement of independence through Liberation War, foundation of Bangladesh Armed Forces with the political dichotomy from 1947-1971 have linked these stories with stirring narration and animations. 'Quest for Independence'-Bangladesh's path towards Independence and the continued journey to the development are unfolded through the reinterpretation of a variety of documentary styles, illustration and photography. 'Valour, Pride and Vision'- is a projection depicts the valour, pride and vision of Bangladesh Armed Forces since independence.



The fa�ade of the museum building turns into a screen through 143 by 30 feet projection with modern technology. Six projectors work together to form a seamless image on the front fa�ade of the museum, creating a fully immersive high-definition visual experience. During projection, the front plaza illuminates with dancing fountain making this a truly multimedia show. Lights features, stirring narration and captivating sound effects are brought to life on the front lawn of the museum using an audio system custom-built for the show. This system was designed to improve the clarity of the narration and soundtrack, creating a more immersive experience. This illustration is made possible through an exclusive effort by Bangabandhu Military Museum and 'Colors of Bangladesh'. This interactive projection activity begins after one hour of museum time finishes.



'Making the invisible visible' keeping that theme in mind Bangabandhu Military Museum promotes the Street Art at its Parking Area. Out of 26000 square feet parking area a total of 1022 square feet parking wall decorated with street art which portray the language and cultural identity of Bangalee Nation.



It can be similarly defined with traditional 'Ricksahaw Art' of Bangladesh. What makes difference that street art from other traditional art is that- it attempted to beautify a run-down neglected area. Parking areas are mostly neglected portion in any of the edifices as far as beautification is concern. But Bangabandhu Military Museum has taken an endeavor to bringing that invisible beauty visible to the drivers and the passengers.



Anyone park their vehicles in the parking areas will pass through a mesmerizing beauty of art. Bangabandhu Military Museum project and Artist Mohammad Hanif Pappu's utmost dedication created a new horizon of art in the most visited state-of-the-art in the present time. Street Art now-a-days connected the city itself with its own glory, legacy, tradition and culture through a unique style of art in the contemporary fine arts world.



Street Art became one of the most widely spread urban art that growing and changing cities and its people living there. In the early 19th century, Street Art and Graffiti emerged as a new form of modern art that positioned its own recognition as a legitimate and idiosyncratic innovative style in the contemporary fine art world. By definition, street art and graffiti is a same pattern of art that immensely spread by the 1990s in the western world. Many fine arts institutes started schooling with street art experimenting from hip-hop and unorthodox initiatives with other visual information within the city. Street Artist's now-a-days build own way of work with political or social message to the society.

The writer is a serving military officer



