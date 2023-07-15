

The Ukraine War: America and the Muslim World



No country is out of danger. The United States and Europe have been seriously affected. Britain once the number one colonial power is facing economic depression. Britain has seen government changes in quick succession. Its super shops are seldom full of essential goods. Meat price is up.



The retail market in the United States has been affected by scarcity of baby food.



This is what Mahbub writes in his latest book 'The Ukraine War: America and the Muslim World. He tried to trace the cause and effects of the Ukraine crisis. He made an effort to portray the new juncture of global socioeconomic reality from his point of view. Mahbub tried to expose western double standard.



He depicts the situation in Europe where people have been asked to cut trees to mitigate energy crisis in winter. Governments in the continent requested citizens to cut the use of gas and petroleum. Energy crisis induced Europe to shut down many industries.



The book is split into 13 chapters in which Mahbub seeks to explain, from his point of view, the cause and the effects of the war.



He deals with the following topics:

The Russian military operations in Ukraine, 2 - Why this operation? 3 - Spoiled peace process, 4.Repeated Peace Efforts, 5. The Role of America and the Western World, 6 - Position of the Muslim World, 7 - Inverse Results of Sanctions that Put Europe in Peril, 8 - The Changing World Order, 9.Political Equations Ignoring the Risks of Famine, 10. Who is the Hero and who is the Villain, 11. Birth of Sovereign States, 12 - Vladimir Putin's Energy Weapon and Winter Strategy, 13 - What can happen in Future?



The author's views are likely to prompt question among readers. He delves into the issue who began the proxy war with Russia? Who trapped Ukraine in an unequal war? Who wants make Russia's security fragile? Who wants to keep Europe unstable in the name of security cooperation? Why Strengthen NATO though the WARSAW Pact Ceased to Exist?



In the author's view the war is between Russia and NATO led by the USA and not between Russia and Ukraine.

The author argues that the issue is Russia's security. He also tries to show who the hero is and who the villain is. Moreover, the author states that the sanctions against Russia became counterproductive. The sanctions and counter sanctions have thrown the global economy into an unprecedented crisis.



The readers get the assurance that reading the book would enable them to get the answers to some of the burning issues facing the contemporary world and open their eyes about the crises.



He says that it's an unequal war. But critics will say that the book is incomplete. To be fair to the readers, the author should write a second edition with updates. Mridul Prokashani, the publisher deserves thanks for publishing the book in the backdrop of corona ruined economy.



Printed in offset paper in seven format, but the cover could have been a little brighter.

The price -- Tk 375 is a little high for the students. Mahbub has been a journalist and writer for over four decades. He worked for newspapers, TV networks and online news portals in leading positions. He has covered international events at home and abroad, notably the palace killing in Nepal and Indian general elections. He authored 19 books, two them socio-economic novels, all from the progressive political perspective.



Palace Killings and Politics in Nepal, The Corona Pandemic and the New Cold War, The Taliban Rule, Re-reading Afghan History, The Red Flag, The Communal Upsurge during the Pandemic, Political Separation are among his much discussed book.

Khaled Faruqui is a writer, critic and publisher



