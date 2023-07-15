Video
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:39 AM
Home Women's Own

Common harassment women facing in society

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Womens Own Desk

Women facing harassment has been unfortunately a widespread issue in society. It occurs in various forms and in different settings, making women vulnerable in on and off their home.

Verbal Harassment is one of the common issues which involves unwanted comments, catcalling, derogatory remarks, sexual innuendos, or explicit language directed towards women in public spaces, workplaces, or online platforms.

Sexual Harassment also takes place in abundance. It includes unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature that creates a hostile or intimidating environment. This can occur in workplaces, educational institutions, public transport, or social gatherings.

Street Harassment is common in Bangladesh. It is also known as catcalling or street stalking, it refers to unsolicited comments, gestures, or actions of a sexual nature that occur in public spaces, such as streets, parks, or public transportation. Street harassment can make women feel unsafe and objectified.

Cyber Harassment of late has become a concern as internet users in Bangladesh has been increasing rapidly. With the rise of social media and online platforms, cyber harassment has become a prevalent form of harassment against women.

It involves sending threatening or derogatory messages, sharing explicit or non-consensual images, stalking, or online bullying.

Workplace Harassment has taken place in every corner of the world. Women may experience harassment in their workplaces, including unwelcome advances, inappropriate comments, persistent jokes of a sexual nature, or other forms of discriminatory behavior that create a hostile work environment.

Stalking is another form of violence on women which involves persistent and unwanted attention, following, or monitoring of an individual. It can happen in person or online, and it often leads to fear, anxiety, and a loss of personal safety.

Victim-Blaming is another kind of harassment that women face. It refers to the tendency to blame the victim of harassment or assault, questioning their behavior, clothing, or choices instead of holding the perpetrator accountable. Victim-blaming can further perpetuate a culture that tolerates harassment.

It is important to note that harassment can affect women from all walks of life and across various cultural, social, and economic backgrounds. Efforts to combat harassment involve raising awareness, implementing and enforcing policies, providing support systems for survivors, and promoting a culture of respect and equality.



