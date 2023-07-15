

Placenta Previa: Symptoms, Causes & Treatments



The placenta develops in your uterus during pregnancy. It's a sac-like organ that supplies oxygen and nutrients to the fetus through the umbilical cord.



The placenta stretches and grows through pregnancy. It's common for it to be low in your uterus in early pregnancy. In the third trimester (weeks 28 to 40 of pregnancy), the placenta should move to the top of your uterus.

This happens so your baby has a clear path to the vagina for delivery. Placenta previa occurs when the placenta doesn't move to the top of your uterus. This means the placenta is blocking your baby's exit from your vagina.



Placenta previa occurs in about 1 in 200 pregnancies. Pregnancy care providers usually diagnose it in the second trimester during an ultrasound.



Symptoms and causes

The most common symptoms of placenta previa are:

v Bright red bleeding from your vagina. The bleeding often starts near the second half of pregnancy. It can also start, stop, then start again a few days later.



v Mild cramping or contractions in your abdomen, belly or back.



The amount of vaginal bleeding can vary and is often not accompanied by any pain.



What causes placenta previa?



There isn't a known cause of placenta previa. There are some factors that can increase your risk of developing placenta previa, including your medical history and certain lifestyle habits.



What are the risk factors for developing placenta previa?



There are several factors that increase your risk for placenta previa during pregnancy:

v You smoke cigarettes or use cocaine.



v You're 35 or older.



v You've been pregnant several times before.



v You're pregnant with twins, triplets or more.



v You've had surgery on your uterus, including a C-section or a D&C (dilation and curettage).



v You have a history of uterine fibroids.



What are possible complications of placenta previa?



If you have placenta previa, there are risks for both you and your baby. Complications from placenta previa include:

For mother:



v Bleeding: Severe bleeding can occur during pregnancy, labor or delivery.



v Early birth: If you're bleeding severely, your healthcare provider may perform an emergency C-section before your baby is full term (40 weeks).



v Blood loss: Anemia, low blood pressure, pale skin or shortness of breath are all side effects of losing too much blood.



v Placenta accreta: The placenta grows too deeply in the wall of your uterus. This can cause severe bleeding after delivery.



v Placental abruption: The placenta separates from your uterus before your baby is born. This decreases your baby's supply of oxygen and nutrients.



For baby:

v Premature birth: If your bleeding is severe and you need an emergency C-section, your baby may be born too early.



v Low birth weight: Trouble staying warm and poor weight gain are potential side effects of low birth weight.



v Respiratory issues: Underdeveloped lungs could make breathing more difficult.

Can placenta previa cause a miscarriage?



Miscarriage occurs when you experience a loss of pregnancy before 20 weeks. Pregnancy care providers don't typically diagnose placenta previa until around or after the 20th week of pregnancy. It's uncommon that placenta previa would be the cause of a miscarriage.



How is placenta previa diagnosed?

Pregnancy care providers usually identify placenta previa in a routine ultrasound around 20 weeks of pregnancy.



It's sometimes found when a person experiences symptoms of placenta previa like vaginal bleeding.



Your provider will recommend ultrasounds to monitor the placement of the placenta for the remainder of your pregnancy.



What tests are used to diagnose placenta previa?



Your healthcare provider will diagnose placenta previa using ultrasounds that show the inside of the female reproductive system:



v Vaginal ultrasound (or transvaginal ultrasound): Your provider places a wand-like device (a transducer) into your vagina to check the position of your baby, the placenta and your cervix.



v Abdominal ultrasound: Your provider places gel on your abdomen, then moves a handheld device (the transducer) around the outside of your belly. This can also show the position of your baby, the placenta and your cervix.



Both types of ultrasound show the images on a monitor or screen. Your pregnancy care provider will determine how much of your cervix is covered by the placenta and recommend treatment.



