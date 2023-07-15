

Stay comfortable in rainy day



The weather during the rainy season can be unpredictable, so layering is key. Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen for your base layer and add a cardigan or lightweight jacket that you can easily remove if the weather clears up.



Rainy days can sometimes feel gloomy, so brighten up your outfit with vibrant colors. Consider wearing colorful raincoats, umbrellas, or accessories like scarves and handbags to add a pop of color to your look.

Avoid heavy fabrics that take a long time to dry, such as denim or thick wool. Instead, opt for quick-drying materials like polyester or synthetic blends. They will dry faster and keep you comfortable throughout the day.



Carrying umbrella also make you stylish. But it should complement your dress. A small, foldable umbrella is a must-have accessory during the rainy season. Choose one that easily fits in your bag so that you're always prepared for unexpected showers.



Go for cropped pants or skirts in rainy season that may give your look different. Avoid long, flowy skirts or dresses that might drag on the wet ground. Instead, opt for cropped pants or skirts that are above the knee to minimize contact with the rainwater.



Complete your rainy day look with accessories like hats, beanies, and scarves. They not only protect you from the rain but also add a touch of style to your outfit.



You should opt for waterproof footwear. Choose waterproof shoes or boots to protect your feet from getting wet. Rubber rain boots or waterproof ankle boots are excellent options. Pair them with jeans, leggings, or dresses.



