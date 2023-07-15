Video
Stay comfortable in rainy day

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

There is lot of rain, making your movement limited doesn't mean you have to refrain yourselves being fashionable. Fashion for women in the rainy season combines style and practicality to ensure you stay both fashionable and dry.

The weather during the rainy season can be unpredictable, so layering is key. Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen for your base layer and add a cardigan or lightweight jacket that you can easily remove if the weather clears up.

Rainy days can sometimes feel gloomy, so brighten up your outfit with vibrant colors. Consider wearing colorful raincoats, umbrellas, or accessories like scarves and handbags to add a pop of color to your look.

Avoid heavy fabrics that take a long time to dry, such as denim or thick wool. Instead, opt for quick-drying materials like polyester or synthetic blends. They will dry faster and keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Carrying umbrella also make you stylish. But it should complement your dress. A small, foldable umbrella is a must-have accessory during the rainy season. Choose one that easily fits in your bag so that you're always prepared for unexpected showers.

In rainy season you have to protect your belongings by opting for waterproof accessories. Look for bags made of nylon or PVC materials that repel water. This way, you can keep your essentials safe and dry.

Go for cropped pants or skirts in rainy season that may give your look different. Avoid long, flowy skirts or dresses that might drag on the wet ground. Instead, opt for cropped pants or skirts that are above the knee to minimize contact with the rainwater.

Complete your rainy day look with accessories like hats, beanies, and scarves. They not only protect you from the rain but also add a touch of style to your outfit.

You should opt for waterproof footwear. Choose waterproof shoes or boots to protect your feet from getting wet. Rubber rain boots or waterproof ankle boots are excellent options. Pair them with jeans, leggings, or dresses.

Remember, practicality should be your top priority when dressing for the rainy season. However, there's no reason you can't have fun and express your personal style while staying dry and comfortable.



