|
Ja - Do (Khasia)
Founder, FoodTribe
|
Ingredients:
v Chicken 250 gm
v Rice 250 gm
v Chili chopped 2 tbsp
v Coriander chopped 1 tbsp
v Ginger paste 2 tbsp
v Coriander pastes 1 tbsp
v Lemon juice 1 tbsp
v Mustard oil 2 tbsp
v Salt to taste
Method:
Boil 500 ml water. Add ginger paste, coriander paste and salt in it. Boil the chicken in it. After boiling separate the chicken from it. Add rice in the chicken stock. Meanwhile, chop the boiled chicken. Add chopped onion, chili, coriander and lemon juice in it. Serve the chicken salad with the chicken stock rice.