Mundi (Marma)

v Rice 1 cup

v Dry fish paste 2 tbsp

v Chili flex 1 tbsp

v Coriander chopped 1 tsp

v Mustard oil 1 tsp



Soak the rice in the water for at least 48 hours. Drain the water and make the rice flour. Add salt and warm water and make a dough with the rice flour. Make rice noodles with this dough by using hand or noodles maker. Boil the noodles. Add dry fish paste, chili flex, chopped coriander and mustard oil in it. Ready to serve.



