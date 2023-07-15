Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 July, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Keep your immunity during monsoon

Published : Saturday, 15 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Keep your immunity during monsoon

Keep your immunity during monsoon

The rainy season has its own charm it is better to be aware of the possible health risks that come with this time of year, especially for people who already have diseases like high blood pressure, sensitive stomach and even thyroid problems.

Colds, the flu, and allergies are just a few of the health challenges this season offers. During the rainy season, it's crucial to maintain a balanced diet and level of fitness.

Here some tips to stay healthy and fit during the rainy season
Hydration: Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential during the rainy season. Even though the weather is cooler, your body still needs hydration. Rainy weather can sometimes lead to excessive humidity, which can cause sweating and fluid loss.

Make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay properly hydrated and maintain optimal bodily functions.

Warm Beverages: During the rainy season, opt for warm beverages like herbal teas, soups, and ginger-infused drinks. These not only help to keep you warm and cosy but also provide additional health benefits.

Herbal teas, such as chamomile or green tea, can provide antioxidants and boost your immune system. Soups, especially vegetable-based ones, offer a great way to consume nutrients and keep your body nourished.

Seasonal Fruits: Enjoy a variety of seasonal fruits that are abundantly available during the rainy season. Apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

These fruits help to strengthen your immune system, fight off infections, and improve overall health. Including them in your diet can also add a burst of natural sweetness and flavour to your meals.

Vitamin C-Rich Foods: Incorporate foods high in vitamin C into your diet to strengthen your immune system.

Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are excellent sources of vitamin C. Kiwis, bell peppers, and broccoli are also rich in this essential nutrient.

Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections and boosting your body's defences.

Light And Balanced Meals: Opt for light and balanced meals that include a combination of whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables. This ensures that you receive a wide range of nutrients without feeling heavy or lethargic.

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide fibre and sustained energy.

Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu aid in muscle repair and growth. Vegetables offer essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your overall health.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay comfortable in rainy day
Ja - Do (Khasia)
Mundi (Marma)
Keep your immunity during monsoon
Students acting as agents of change through PYP exhibition
Rainy season fashion trends
Tandoori Beef Laxmi Kebab
Turkish Tepsi Kebab


Latest News
Rashid blames wet ground for defeat against Bangladesh in 1st T20
Two held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
Man killed being stuck between two buses in city
Three killed, 5 injured in Tangail road mishap
Child deaths increase by about 17% in road accidents: SCRF
BGMEA demands "transparent, comprehensive" investigation into death of Shahidul Islam
Not one Russian demand of Ukraine grain deal fulfilled: Putin
US, EU assail Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan by 2 wickets in first T20I
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bulbul Mahalanobis passes away
Labour leader Shahidul murder accused arrested in Cox's Bazar
Court orders to detain Liberian ship at Mongla port
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
The boundaries in diplomatic relations
All barrage gates opened as Teesta water crosses danger level
Two killed in Ctg bike accident
EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary Signal No. 3
15,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft