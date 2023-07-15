

Keep your immunity during monsoon



Colds, the flu, and allergies are just a few of the health challenges this season offers. During the rainy season, it's crucial to maintain a balanced diet and level of fitness.



Here some tips to stay healthy and fit during the rainy season



Make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay properly hydrated and maintain optimal bodily functions.



Warm Beverages: During the rainy season, opt for warm beverages like herbal teas, soups, and ginger-infused drinks. These not only help to keep you warm and cosy but also provide additional health benefits.



Herbal teas, such as chamomile or green tea, can provide antioxidants and boost your immune system. Soups, especially vegetable-based ones, offer a great way to consume nutrients and keep your body nourished.



Seasonal Fruits: Enjoy a variety of seasonal fruits that are abundantly available during the rainy season. Apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.



These fruits help to strengthen your immune system, fight off infections, and improve overall health. Including them in your diet can also add a burst of natural sweetness and flavour to your meals.



Vitamin C-Rich Foods: Incorporate foods high in vitamin C into your diet to strengthen your immune system.



Citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits are excellent sources of vitamin C. Kiwis, bell peppers, and broccoli are also rich in this essential nutrient.



Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections and boosting your body's defences.



Light And Balanced Meals: Opt for light and balanced meals that include a combination of whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables. This ensures that you receive a wide range of nutrients without feeling heavy or lethargic.



Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide fibre and sustained energy.



Lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu aid in muscle repair and growth. Vegetables offer essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your overall health.



