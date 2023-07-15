

Students acting as agents of change through PYP exhibition



The International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) offers such opportunities.



It aims to; inspire its students to become visionaries who lead and stand at the forefront of change and action, empower them to become creative problem solvers, and embrace each student's authentic identity and unique perspective of the world around them.

As educators, we are used to having set expectations, assessing knowledge from a structured curriculum year to year, and having a uniform set end goal. But this kind of education is now redundant and has always been inaccessible to many students.



So, the educators are required to become flexible in their thinking, questioning, teaching, and facilitation of the students.



It is the final year of the Primary Programme which culminates in a celebration titled; The Primary Years Programme Exhibition (PYPx).



It is, at our school, International School Dhaka (ISD), a celebration of the student's passions, their learning journeys, the attributes they have acquired, and the learners they have become.



For example, dring the PYPx this year, 'Spiderman' came to Dhaka where he witnessed the chaos on the streets from the traffic, to the exposed electrical wires. What action could he take to solve this issue?



This was just one of the 24 creative yet thought-provoking exhibits that students of Grade Five shared over the two days.



But this level of creativity and innovation does not magically appear in Grade Five, the PYP at our school allows its students from Nursery to Grade Five to use their interests and passions as lenses to explore concepts and make tangible connections to the real world.



We use Design Thinking and Inquiry-Based learning processes to support the students in developing skills they can apply in the MYP (Middle Years Programme), DP (Diploma Programme), and life beyond ISD.



Each year the PYPx looks and feels different, as it is reflective of the students, but the energy, excitement, and buzz throughout the ten weeks are electric.



It is a chance for the whole school community to come together and help facilitate success for the students of Grade 5.



This year for example we began the process by hosting a meeting for the students with their peers in Grade Six. They were given advice regarding passions, challenges, and of course time management.



Over the weeks, the students conducted interviews with experts all over the world and also here in Dhaka.



They collaborated with each other and also with educators throughout the school. The students held discussions, they researched using a variety of sources, and with the educator mentors that they were assigned, they questioned and reflected.



Students created their own Central Idea and Lines of Inquiry that directed their research projects and were guided by the IB Transdisciplinary Theme of How Express Ourselves.



The whole process is organic, it builds and naturally develops but with the student's needs constantly at the focus.



Each year a myriad of current critical issues and passions are chosen by the students from cyberbullying to religion, the male gaze, and non-binary gender discrimination that educators at our school support the students in exploring.



The students then go further by connecting and taking action for the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.



But we do not just finish there� Students are then challenged to communicate and share their learning.



How they do that is dependent on their passion and issues. Students are encouraged to get creative, be interactive and always be impactful, from creating documentaries, and audience participation photoshoots, to immersive gallery spaces. Nothing is impossible.



Still, why do we hold the PYPx? Because it is a powerful outlet. It demonstrates the respect we instill in our students for individual passions, interests, and creative expression.



There is academic rigour embedded in the process as our students work to excel in research, thinking, and communication skills just to name a few.



It provides an opportunity for our students to direct their learning beyond the four walls of our school. It empowers and inspires its students to embrace the world and take action.



Our students are given a voice to advocate for what they believe in; whether it be inspiring uniform change at school, speaking up against air pollution, or combating societal expectations regarding what is considered beautiful.



PYPx is also helping others understand the children's perception of world issues and how they can be solved. Our students are making a difference in the community.

Towhida Afsar is the PYP Coordinator at ISD.



