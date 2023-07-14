Floods aggravate in North, NE districts







Low-lying areas in Nilphamari, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat and north-eastern districts of Netrakona and Sunamganj have been submerged by waters of Teesta, Dudhkumar, Someshwari and Surma, all flowing above their danger levels.



Due to heavy rains in the upstream Teesta at Dalia, Dudhkumar at Pateswari, Someshwari at Kalmakanda and Surma at Shologhar were flowing above their danger marks, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

The FFWC said on Thursday that Bangladesh's major rivers, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Padma, Dharla, Dudhkumar, Surma, Someshwari, Karatoa, Upper Atrai, Punarbhaba, Kulikh and Tangon were rising rapidly inundating localities on their banks.



People living in low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Bogura, Sirajganj, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Netrakona and Sunamganj districts will face flash floods, FFWC officials said.



Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of FFWC under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said, "The water level of Brahmaputra, Jamuna and Padma are in rising trend and it may continue in the next 48 hours. The Ganges River is in steady state which may continue in next 24 hours."



He also said that except the Surma, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 24 hours.



The Met Office forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern and adjoining upstream regions of the country in next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said.



As a result, during these periods, the Punarbhaba, Kulikh, Tangon, Upper Karatoya and Upper Atrai may rise rapidly at times.

According to Mehadi Hasan, Teesta River at Dalia point may continue to rise and the flood situation in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat andNilphamari districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours.



Besides, waters of Dharla river at Kurigram and the Dudhkumar river at Pateswari point may flow close to their respective danger levels in the next 24 hours, he added.



As per FFWC report, Surma river water at Sunamganj point may cross its danger level for a short duration in the next 24 hours.



According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar during next 2 days and reduction thereafter, while isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Nagaland and Manipur during next 4 days and Gangetic West Bengal on July 15.



Besides, isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya within Friday and reduction thereafter, the IMD predicted in its report.



Our correspondent from Sirajganj reports that at least 150 meters of Jamuna's bank conservation dam at Kazipur of the district has been washed away. The erosion occurred due to illegal extraction of sand on the banks of the Jamuna river by local residents.



Earlier on July 7, at least 30 meters area of Kazipur's Meghai spar dam lost under the river.



The collapse occurred upstream of Meghai No. 1 spar in Kazipur upazila around 3:30 pm on Tuesday. Later, the BWDB immediately started dumping geo-bags from early morning to prevent erosion.



Locals said that the embankment protecting the river bank suddenly collapsed at night. Meanwhile, 30 fishermen's boats anchored next to the dam were crushed. On the other hand, a large part of the sand piled up by the sand traders also goes into the river. Kazipur police station, food warehouse, model mosque, school-college, madrassa and other institutions are under threat.



As a result of the erosion, panic has been created among the local residents.



Our Correspondent from Sunamganj reports, many areas of Upazila Sadar, Chhatak, Doarabazar and Bishwamvarpur upazila have been flooded due to incessant rain and upstream water. The roads of Tahirpur have gone to flood water and traffic movement has been suspended.



Executive Engineer of Sunamganj BWDB Mamun Hawlader said Surma river water at Shologhar point was flowing above the danger level due to heavy onrush water from the upstream.



