Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:14 PM
Report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A court here on Thursday set September 18 for submitting probe report in a case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar (SK) Sinha filed for amassing illegal wealth through misuse of power.

Judge Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court set the date as Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) failed to submit the report yesterday.

On October 10 in 2021, Deputy Director of the ACC Md Gulshan Anwar filed the case against SK Sinha for amassing wealth of Taka 7.14 crore on his brother and relative's names through misuse of power, transferring and handing over the money.

According to the case documents, SK Sinha, during his tenure as the chief justice, took a plot from Rajuk in Uttara Residential Area. Later, by misuse of power, he took another three-katha plot on his brother Narendra Kumar Sinha's name in Rajuk Purbachal Project. Later, he made the three-katha plot to a five-katha one and shifted the plot from Purbachal to Uttara Sector four.

Justice SK Sinha is accused of giving power of attorney for this plot to one of his nephews Shankhajit Sinha.

The ACC in its probe found that the former chief justice paid Taka 75 lakh to Rajuk against this plot and raised a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Taka 6.31 crore.

The anti-graft body in its case said they did not find any legal source of earning for the money used in buying the plot and developing the apartment complex.


