Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:13 PM
Front Page

Ctg-10 By-Polls

Symbols allotted to candidates

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, July 13: Symbols have been allotted to the candidates in the by-election of Chattogram-10 constituency on Thursday.

Hasanuzzaman, Returning Officer for the election to the Chattagram-10 constituency, distributed the symbols to the aspirant candidates at the conference room of the Regional Election Commission office.

Trinamool BNP candidate Deepak Kumar Palit received the 'Golden Scale' symbol, independent candidate Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan received the 'Rocket', Awami League candidate Md. Mohiuddin Bachchu got 'boat' symbol, Jatiya Party candidate Md. Samsul Alam received 'Plough' and Rashid Mia of Bangladesh Cultural Liberation Alliance received the symbol 'Chhari'.

Returning Officer Md. Hasanuzzaman told BSS that symbols have been allocated in the presence of all the candidates.
"Now the candidates can start their campaign. However, election code of conduct cannot be violated in any way. They have already been warned about this," he added.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of former lawmaker and minister Dr Afsarul Amin during last month.
 
Former minister Dr. Afsarul Amin was elected the member parliament in 2008, 2014 and 2018 from Chattogram-10, constituency with ward number 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25 and 26 of Chattogram City Corporation.

All polling centers will be polled by using Electric Voting Machines. Close Circuit Cameras will be installed in all the polling stations for the smooth holding of the election, EC sources said.    �BSS


