Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:13 PM
Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

5 die, 1,239 patients with dengue admitted

5 die, 1,239 patients with dengue admitted

The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported admission of 1,239 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 17,382.

The death toll rose by five to 93 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including 46 in the first 13 days of July, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

On Thursday morning, the hospitals were treating 4,069 dengue patients, including 2,708 in Dhaka, the DGHS said.
The majority of the new cases, 756, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients.
Earlier on Thursday, President of the Pro-BNP, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) Dr Haroon Al Rashid commented that the government has completely failed to deal with the dengue situation besides DAB demanded the resignation of the mayor of Dhaka North and South City Corporation in a press conference at the National Press Club.

He said that due to extreme mismanagement of the government, the dengue situation has worsened across the country. The situation has deteriorated the most in the two city corporations of Dhaka.  We are demanding the resignation of the mayors of two city corporations of Dhaka for failing to deal with the dengue situation.

In a written speech at the press conference, Secretary General of DAB, Dr Abdus Salam said that dengue does not spread everywhere at once, its prevalence is higher in some regions. If appropriate control measures are taken in early clusters in time, dengue cannot easily spread throughout the city or the country.

The DAB Secretary General said that free dengue tests should be arranged in all government hospitals immediately. Students from nursing institutes and medical colleges can be tapped to meet the doctor-nurse crisis.

He demanded that the medical infrastructure be prepared to deal with the possible crisis and a monitoring cell should be set up to review the dengue situation 24 hours a day.

In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died.

The number of reported hospitalizations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalizations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals.


