Traders clash with police over Gulshan market closure





Traders protesting the closure of the 'at risk' Gulshan Shopping Centre have clashed with police as they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection in city on Thursday.



An executive magistrate from the Dhaka North City Corporation went to the complex and sealed it around 11:30am.





At around 3:45pm, the law enforcers charged truncheons on the traders, resulting in the clash.



The traders then took to the streets in protest. At one point, they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection with cement blocks, interrupting traffic on the thoroughfare and leading to congestion on all sides of the intersection.



The clashes began when police attempted to remove them from the area at 3:30 pm. The protesters hurled volleys of brickbats at law enforcers.



The situation began to normalise around 4 pm after police dispersed the protesters, according to Assistant Commissioner Mostafizur Rahman of Gulshan Traffic Division.



Commuters of Gulshan, Banani and nearby areas experienced hardships due to traffic congestion after shop owners and employees blocked the roads.



Md Shohidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Police, said the shop employees blocked the road after authorities sealed off the market.



"We requested them to talk to the authorities concerned. However, they continue to block the road � necessary actions were taken to remove them from the road," he added.



Earlier in the afternoon, shop owners claimed that DNCC officials on June 8 issued a notice mentioning the market as a high-risk building in terms of safety and asked them to evacuate by July 30. But the DNCC sealed off the market before the specified deadline A shop owner, expressed his concerns, saying, "There are 731 shops in Gulshan Shopping Centre. We have thousands of employees working in this market. What will become of them now?"



Traders protesting the closure of the 'at risk' Gulshan Shopping Centre have clashed with police as they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection in city on Thursday.An executive magistrate from the Dhaka North City Corporation went to the complex and sealed it around 11:30am.Shop owners and staffers took to the streets after Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sealed off the market, located near the intersection of Gulshan-1.At around 3:45pm, the law enforcers charged truncheons on the traders, resulting in the clash.The traders then took to the streets in protest. At one point, they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection with cement blocks, interrupting traffic on the thoroughfare and leading to congestion on all sides of the intersection.The clashes began when police attempted to remove them from the area at 3:30 pm. The protesters hurled volleys of brickbats at law enforcers.The situation began to normalise around 4 pm after police dispersed the protesters, according to Assistant Commissioner Mostafizur Rahman of Gulshan Traffic Division.Commuters of Gulshan, Banani and nearby areas experienced hardships due to traffic congestion after shop owners and employees blocked the roads.Md Shohidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Police, said the shop employees blocked the road after authorities sealed off the market."We requested them to talk to the authorities concerned. However, they continue to block the road � necessary actions were taken to remove them from the road," he added.Earlier in the afternoon, shop owners claimed that DNCC officials on June 8 issued a notice mentioning the market as a high-risk building in terms of safety and asked them to evacuate by July 30. But the DNCC sealed off the market before the specified deadline A shop owner, expressed his concerns, saying, "There are 731 shops in Gulshan Shopping Centre. We have thousands of employees working in this market. What will become of them now?"