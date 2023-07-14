Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Traders clash with police over Gulshan market closure

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


Traders protesting the closure of the 'at risk' Gulshan Shopping Centre have clashed with police as they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection in city on Thursday.

An executive magistrate from the Dhaka North City Corporation went to the complex and sealed it around 11:30am.
Shop owners and staffers took to the streets after Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) sealed off the market, located near the intersection of Gulshan-1.

At around 3:45pm, the law enforcers charged truncheons on the traders, resulting in the clash.

The traders then took to the streets in protest. At one point, they blocked the Gulshan-1 intersection with cement blocks, interrupting traffic on the thoroughfare and leading to congestion on all sides of the intersection.

The clashes began when police attempted to remove them from the area at 3:30 pm. The protesters hurled volleys of brickbats at law enforcers.

The situation began to normalise around 4 pm after police dispersed the protesters, according to Assistant Commissioner Mostafizur Rahman of Gulshan Traffic Division.

Commuters of Gulshan, Banani and nearby areas experienced hardships due to traffic congestion after shop owners and employees blocked the roads.

Md Shohidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Police, said the shop employees blocked the road after authorities sealed off the market.

"We requested them to talk to the authorities concerned. However, they continue to block the road � necessary actions were taken to remove them from the road," he added.

Earlier in the afternoon, shop owners claimed that DNCC officials on June 8 issued a notice mentioning the market as a high-risk building in terms of safety and asked them to evacuate by July 30. But the DNCC sealed off the market before the specified deadline A shop owner, expressed his concerns, saying, "There are 731 shops in Gulshan Shopping Centre. We have thousands of employees working in this market. What will become of them now?"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods aggravate in North, NE districts
Report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices
AIDS can be ended by 2030: UN
Symbols allotted to candidates
5 die, 1,239 patients with dengue admitted
Traders clash with police over Gulshan market closure
Heard 'strong commitment' from PM in support of free, fair, peaceful polls: Uzra


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft