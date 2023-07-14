

Heard 'strong commitment' from PM in support of free, fair, peaceful polls: Uzra



She said she heard a 'strong commitment' from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers in support of free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.



The visiting US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya made all these remarks at a media briefing on Thursday while replying to questions of journalists after her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the State Guest House Padma.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas were also present.



It has been said that following US announcement of a new visa policy related to holding free and fair polls, the US took the centre of the attention in Bangladesh's politics, as under this policy, the US will be able to deny visas to those who obstruct the election process in Bangladesh.



Before conducting the meeting with the Foreign Secretary, the visiting Under Secretary met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday morning at Ganabhaban when she conveyed that the visa policy was aimed at helping her to deliver her commitment to hold free and fair elections.



Responding to a question she said, when she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she heard 'a strong commitment' from the Prime Minister.



"And all of the government ministers with whom I've had the pleasure to meet today expressed support for free and fair and peaceful elections" she said adding that the United States as part of its global human rights policy supports free and fair and peaceful elections.



"And we want to do our part as a longtime partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible."



Replying to another question she said, she came here in recognition of the importance of our partnership with Bangladesh and to underscore the US desire to deepen that partnership, in support of our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific anchored in resilience that is more resilient, more connected, more secure and more prosperous.



"I was pleased to meet today with the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Law Minister, Home Minister at the time and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to discuss excellent partnerships our two nations have built over the last five decades" she said.



"A prosperous future depends on strong democratic institutions, and the broad participation of Bangladeshis in elections and the governance of their country," she told journalists.



The United States looks forward to continued collaboration supportive to an inclusive and democratic Bangladesh, in which all Bangladeshis can thrive, said the Under Secretary.



The Under Secretary said the United States, as part of their global human rights policy, supports 'free, fair and peaceful' elections and they want to do their part as a longtime partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible.



"We had constructive, productive and engaging discussions. And I would say yesterday, we witnessed large political rallies that were, thankfully, free of serious violence," she said.



"You know, we are all for dialogue that we do not have any direct involvement in what you described" she told a press briefing in response to a question what is the US position about holding a dialogue between political parties.



The briefing was held after her meeting with the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.



"I think we've had constructive, productive and engaging discussions. And I would say yesterday, we witnessed large political rallies that were included, thankfully, free of serious violence, and I think this is a good harbinger that we would like to see replicated," she said.



She also said the United States urges continued support by other donors and potential donors, and it supports efforts to create the conditions for eventual safe, dignified, informed and voluntary return of Rohingyas conditions that do not currently exist.



The Foreign Secretary said they have discussed issues related to humanitarian support, labour issues and free elections.



"I also told her how much Bangladesh has achieved over the past decade in labour reforms, including improving safety and rights" he said adding that more reforms are on cards.



"We have also discussed and exchanged views on matters related to civil rights and upcoming national elections."



"We also talked about collaborations in the civilian security including trafficking in person" he said.



Bangladesh reiterated its request for withdrawal of the US sanctions against RAB, the Foreign Secretary said.



Under?Secretary?for?Civilian?Security,?Democracy?and?Human Rights, Uzra Zeya said on Thursday that Bangladesh will decide the election timetables and the US do not have any direct engagement in dialogue between political parties.She said she heard a 'strong commitment' from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other ministers in support of free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.The visiting US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya made all these remarks at a media briefing on Thursday while replying to questions of journalists after her meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the State Guest House Padma.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas were also present.It has been said that following US announcement of a new visa policy related to holding free and fair polls, the US took the centre of the attention in Bangladesh's politics, as under this policy, the US will be able to deny visas to those who obstruct the election process in Bangladesh.Before conducting the meeting with the Foreign Secretary, the visiting Under Secretary met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday morning at Ganabhaban when she conveyed that the visa policy was aimed at helping her to deliver her commitment to hold free and fair elections.Responding to a question she said, when she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she heard 'a strong commitment' from the Prime Minister."And all of the government ministers with whom I've had the pleasure to meet today expressed support for free and fair and peaceful elections" she said adding that the United States as part of its global human rights policy supports free and fair and peaceful elections."And we want to do our part as a longtime partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible."Replying to another question she said, she came here in recognition of the importance of our partnership with Bangladesh and to underscore the US desire to deepen that partnership, in support of our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific anchored in resilience that is more resilient, more connected, more secure and more prosperous."I was pleased to meet today with the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Law Minister, Home Minister at the time and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to discuss excellent partnerships our two nations have built over the last five decades" she said."A prosperous future depends on strong democratic institutions, and the broad participation of Bangladeshis in elections and the governance of their country," she told journalists.The United States looks forward to continued collaboration supportive to an inclusive and democratic Bangladesh, in which all Bangladeshis can thrive, said the Under Secretary.The Under Secretary said the United States, as part of their global human rights policy, supports 'free, fair and peaceful' elections and they want to do their part as a longtime partner of Bangladesh to help make this possible."We had constructive, productive and engaging discussions. And I would say yesterday, we witnessed large political rallies that were, thankfully, free of serious violence," she said."You know, we are all for dialogue that we do not have any direct involvement in what you described" she told a press briefing in response to a question what is the US position about holding a dialogue between political parties.The briefing was held after her meeting with the Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen."I think we've had constructive, productive and engaging discussions. And I would say yesterday, we witnessed large political rallies that were included, thankfully, free of serious violence, and I think this is a good harbinger that we would like to see replicated," she said.She also said the United States urges continued support by other donors and potential donors, and it supports efforts to create the conditions for eventual safe, dignified, informed and voluntary return of Rohingyas conditions that do not currently exist.The Foreign Secretary said they have discussed issues related to humanitarian support, labour issues and free elections."I also told her how much Bangladesh has achieved over the past decade in labour reforms, including improving safety and rights" he said adding that more reforms are on cards."We have also discussed and exchanged views on matters related to civil rights and upcoming national elections.""We also talked about collaborations in the civilian security including trafficking in person" he said.Bangladesh reiterated its request for withdrawal of the US sanctions against RAB, the Foreign Secretary said.