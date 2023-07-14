Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:13 PM
Home Front Page

3 killed in road accidents

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent


At least three people including a college student were killed and 14 others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Manikganj.

In Dhaka, a college student was killed after a bus hit him in Rampura area of the capital on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was Jahid Hasan, 24, a fourth-year student of Govt Bangla College.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost said a speedy bus ran over the youth in the area around 4:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Pedestrians took him to DMCH where doctors declared him dead around 5:30pm, he said adding that the body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Our Manikganj Correspondent added that two people were killed and 14 others injured on Thursday in two separate road accidents in Manikganj district, police said.

Mizanur Rahman, a truck driver, was killed when his vehicle had a head-on collision with a bus at Muljal area of Sadar upazila, said Abdur Rouf, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station.

Ten passengers of the bus were injured in the accident that occurred on Dhaka-Aricha highway at noon, he said. The Nilachal Paribahan passenger bus was travelling to Dhaka when it crashed with the Paturia-bound cargo truck.

Driver Rahman came from Dakshin Joynagar of Daulatkhan Upazila of Bhola district, said police. He died on the spot.

The police and fire brigade personnel with the help of the locals rescued the injured and took them to Manikganj Sadar Hospital. The body of the deceased has been taken to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.  The OC also said that the bus and the truck have been seized.

In another accident a labourer named Hriday Mia, 18, died when a cargo pickup van fell into a ditch in the Taltala area of Shaesta Union of Singair upazila around 8;00am on Thursday.

The deceased was from Dakshin Gopalrai village of Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district.

Four other workers from the pickup van were seriously injured. They were admitted to Singair Upazila Health Center. Singair Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the accident.


