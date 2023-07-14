US wants violence-free fair election: Kamal







After his meeting with the visiting US delegation led by US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya at his office on Thursday, Kamal made the statement while talking to media.



"The US team is very happy with the way Bangladesh is moving forward, the way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is moving the country forward. The delegation expressed great satisfaction," he said, adding that the delegation is also satisfied to see the peaceful gathering of two major political parties on Wednesday.

In response to a question about the upcoming election, the Minister said, "They wanted to know about the security arrangements during the election. The Home Ministry has informed that during the election period, the law and order forces are fully under the Election Commission (EC). Special forces will also be ready. The forces will work as per the directives of the Election Commission."



Regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA), the Minister said, "The Digital Security Act (DSA) was also discussed. They have been told that the work of amending the law is going on."



The delegation expressed concerns regarding human trafficking centred around the Rohingya, the Home Minister said, adding, "Bangladesh was in tier three to prevent human trafficking. It has improved in the prevention of human trafficking and has risen to tier two in the judgment of the United States. They are satisfied with it. But, the US expressed concerns over the issue at Rohingya camps."



Bangladesh has sought cooperation in the repatriation of Rohingyas. The delegation assured to cooperate, Kamal informed.



