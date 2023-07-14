BB calculating forex reserves as advised by IMF It stands at $23.5b







Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday began calculating foreign exchange reserves following the international standard as advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).According to BB's weekly report the reserves stood at $23.5 billion.According to the previous formula the reserves stood at $29.97 billion.BB excluded $6.4 billion to work out the actual reserves.Out of $4.7 billion credit approved by IMF in January, Bangladesh received $476 million, the first installment.