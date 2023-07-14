Video
BB calculating forex reserves as advised by IMF It stands at $23.5b

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday began  calculating foreign exchange reserves following the international standard as advised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to BB's weekly report the reserves stood  at $23.5 billion.

According to the previous formula the reserves stood  at $29.97 billion.

BB excluded $6.4 billion to work out  the actual reserves.

Out of $4.7 billion credit approved by IMF in  January, Bangladesh received $476 million, the first installment.


