Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM commits to  holding free, fair, neutral election

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated her commitment to hold free, fair and neutral election in the country.

"We always fought for the free, fair and neutral election in the country, and we've already held free, fair and neutral election," she said.

 The premier made the remarks while visiting US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after their meeting.

 Uzra Zeya said her country announced the new visa policy to assist Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to hold free, fair and neutral election.

"We don't have any partiality towards any party. We want a neutral, free and fair election," she said.

 Sheikh Hasina said she personally from her student life and even Bangabandhu's family and Awami League (AL) always fought for the rights of the people.

"We always fight for the people's right to choose their representatives," she said.

 She also said it was BNP that started vote rigging in the country, which has been changed by the present AL government. In this connection, she said that transparent ballot boxes have been introduced for the polls.

 The premier recalled the atrocities, terrorism activities and arson attacks of BNP and their allies during 2013-15 that killed 500 people.

 She also mentioned the August 21 Grenade attack on her, when AL leaders and activists saved her through creating human shield.

 The visiting US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights said that she already visited the Rohingya camps and talked to them.

 She put emphasis on strengthening coordinated international efforts to ensure repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

 Uzra Zeya mentioned that US will provide some US$ 74 million for the operational cost in Rohingya camps.

 She highly appreciated Sheikh Hasina for hosting such a huge number of Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

 Uzra Zeya told the premier that her country will cooperate with Bangladesh for its financial and economic development.

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is currently hosting more than one million Rohingyas in two different places of the country.

 But, now human trafficking and anti-social activities are taking place in the camps which are very much alarming for the country's security, she added.

 While talking about labour issues, Uzra Zeya said that the US will help and work together with Bangladesh in labour reforms initiative.

In his connection, Sheikh Hasina highlighted that she personally motivated the owners of the industries to enhance the wages and other facilities of the workers several times.

 Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Mohammad Imran, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and US Ambassador Peter Haas were present.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods aggravate in North, NE districts
Report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices
AIDS can be ended by 2030: UN
Symbols allotted to candidates
5 die, 1,239 patients with dengue admitted
Traders clash with police over Gulshan market closure
Heard 'strong commitment' from PM in support of free, fair, peaceful polls: Uzra


Latest News
Fruit trader hacked to death by muggers in Gazipur
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president
Two cousins drown in Kurigram pond
ICC to hand out equal prize money in men's and women's cricket
Bangladesh-US relationship improving: Salman
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3
Missing man found dead in Manikganj ditch
165 million people fell into poverty in 3yrs of crisis: UN
Light to moderate rain likely
Most Read News
Gulshan Shopping Centre sealed off, traders stage protest
ACC at HC to stop Samrat's abroad visit
US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya urged to lift sanctions on RAB
PM inaugurates South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant
BNP leader Khokon's car comes under attack, escapes safely
Indictment hearing on Barapukuria graft deferred to Aug 8
Probe report in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha Sept 18
Husband among five friends rape housewife to make porno film
US visa policy to supplement govt commitment to hold free polls: Uzra to PM
Review hearing in 16th Amendment case on Aug 10
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft