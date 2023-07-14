DSA to be amended by Sept '23: Anisul assures Uzra







"The issue of Digital Security Act has been discussed in the meeting with the US Under Secretary. I have said the same to them today what I have said about this law before. As said earlier, the DSA will be amended by September this year," he said after his meeting with the US delegation at the Secretariat.



Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq held a meeting with US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya at his office.

"Whether the US delegation discussed the issue of the caretaker government in the meeting?" In response to such a question, the Minister said, "The caretaker government issue was not discussed. They didn't even ask. I didn't feel the need to talk about it either."



"They categorically said they wanted free, fair, violence-free, peaceful and impartial elections in all countries. As the Law Secretary told the European Union team on Wednesday, Bangladesh has the legal framework for free and fair elections. I have mentioned the laws which are helpful in this regard," he added.



He said, "We have talked about the power of Article 118 of the Constitution to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and the act to appoint the Election Commissioner. We also said that this law was not made in Bangladesh in last 50 years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government made this law. Besides, we have also said that no other country in this subcontinent has this law."



Anisul Huq also said that there was no discussion about human rights issues.



He also informed that the US delegation also wants fair investigation into any killings in the country including the recent murder of RMG union leader Shahidul Islam.



"The US delegation discussed some issues including the killing of Shahidul. I have told them any crime in Bangladesh gets a fair trial subject to a fair investigation and will continue to do so," he said.



Anisul presented some books and a replica of a boat to Uzra Zeya following the meeting.



