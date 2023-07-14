Video
Friday, 14 July, 2023
Home Back Page

JnUTA pushes for enhanced salary of public univ teachers pursuing PhD degree

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
JnU Correspondent

Jagannath University Teachers' Association (JnUTA) has demanded the implementation of three advance pay hike facilities for public university teachers for pursuing PhD. One of the largest organization of teachers has called for positive initiatives to implement this facility from July 1, 2015.

JnUTA President Prof Dr Md Ainul Islam and General Secretary Prof Dr Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman demand this in a circular issues on Thursday.

A letter has also been sent to Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation President Prof Dr Md Akhtarul Islam. The letter has also been sent to UGC Chairman and Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor.

According to the Finance Department (Implementation Division) of the Ministry of Finance issued on July 26 in 2022, SRO No 253-Act/2022, three advance salary increment facilities are provided to public university teachers for obtaining PhD degree.

Serial No. 2 of the said Gazette "This shall be effective immediately" states that the teachers who obtained PhD degree during the period 1st July 2015 to 25th July 2022 will be deprived of such benefits.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
