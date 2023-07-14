JnUTA pushes for enhanced salary of public univ teachers pursuing PhD degree







JnUTA President Prof Dr Md Ainul Islam and General Secretary Prof Dr Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman demand this in a circular issues on Thursday.



A letter has also been sent to Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation President Prof Dr Md Akhtarul Islam. The letter has also been sent to UGC Chairman and Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor.

According to the Finance Department (Implementation Division) of the Ministry of Finance issued on July 26 in 2022, SRO No 253-Act/2022, three advance salary increment facilities are provided to public university teachers for obtaining PhD degree.



Serial No. 2 of the said Gazette "This shall be effective immediately" states that the teachers who obtained PhD degree during the period 1st July 2015 to 25th July 2022 will be deprived of such benefits.



