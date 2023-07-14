Video
ICT Div instructs CII institutes to develop individual CIRT to protect citizens data

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Shaikh Shahrukkh


ICT division instructs critical information infrastructure (CII) institutes to develop individual Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT) to protect citizens data breach incident near future said  ICT Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin.

With the advancement of technology, the need to use personal information is increasing day by day.
Besides, it is the responsibility to the government or non-governmental organisation to keep citizen's information safe. But most organisations are failed miserably to keep data secure.
 
Websites of various important departments including law enforcement agencies, financial and educational institutions are at risk of cyber security in Bangladesh. Exploiting this risk, hackers are stealing sensitive information of citizens.

Recently, US online portal TechCrunch published sensational news about the leak of information of Bangladeshi citizens on Friday local time in the United States.

After this incident, the issue of extreme failure in data protection has come into discussion again.

After in this regard, State Minister of Information and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said on Sunday, "No one took these data by hacking, but the data was leaked due to the technical weakness of the website."

Earlier, BGD E-Gov Cert experts said total of 29 websites are vulnerable where 27 number institutions in that list fell into such a situation.

Later that list was found, there are 27 website of the office of the Registrar General of Births and Deaths. That is, even after being warned earlier, the concerned did not take any action.

Regarding this cyber security experts say that Bangladesh's information security is at risk mainly most of the organizations consider spending money on digital data storage a waste. Besides most of those responsible for ensuring cyber security are not familiar with new technologies.

At least 40 types of information about citizens are held by various government departments and institutions.  Besides, the number of private institutions is half a hundred.

These include financial transactions, personal communications, land services, assets, fingerprints, eye irises and many other sensitive issues. Have educational results, various experience certificates along with photograph of the person and permanent and current address.

Law enforcement servers also have information about many important cases and criminals. Many important documents of the state are also preserved in it.

Apart from this, many daily services including personal mobile number, email, medical reports are now being provided online.

Technology experts say that this information has made life easier. But as the information is leaked, the fear of its misuse is increasing.

For this reason, the protection of this information has been arranged by law in different countries. Most of these services remain insecure in Bangladesh.

Data from the Cybercrime Awareness Foundation says that 99 percent of users are giving access to their data without realizing it while downloading apps on mobile phones. These information are often going to third parties.


