Friday, 14 July, 2023, 3:12 PM
Home Back Page

Murder Case

BNP leader Khokon granted interim bail

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NARSINGDI, July 13: Narsingdi Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday granted interim bail to BNP joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon in a case filed over the murder of two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders.
Khokon was scheduled to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate and District Judge's Court in Narsingdi on Thursday.

However, to bar him from appearing before the court, a rebel group of 'post-deprived' Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders of Narsingdi took position at various entry points of the district with sticks, bricks and crude bombs.
At around 10:30 am, Chhatra Dal activists vandalised three cars on the road in front of Musleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Narsingdi.

They also exploded 4-5 crude bombs to create panic.

Later, Khokon entered the court premises around 2:45pm. Within a few minutes, some lawyers, including senior lawyer Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, entered the Narsingdi court and applied for the bail for Khokon.

Khokon appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court around 2:00 pm. The chief judicial magistrate upheld his High Court bail in the murder case.

Later, he applied for bail in an explosive case related to murder in the district and sessions judge's court around 3pm. District and Sessions Judge Mostaq Ahmed fixed the next date of hearing.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

