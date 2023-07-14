BNP’s politics reeling from confusion in its points: Quader





Sometimes BNP declared 10-point, while it also announced 27 points, one-point and 31-point, and these points announced at various times have already been rejected by the people, he said in a statement.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP continues its failed attempts to survive in politics by announcing different new points in time interval.





The AL general secretary said there is no specific work plan in the BNP's points and outlines for public welfare but they (BNP leaders) are desperately trying to mislead the people.



"In fact, BNP does not believe in the outlines and points the party is now presenting as it carried out destructive activities against these policies during its reign," he said.



Using democratic term as a signboard, they want to restore the malgovernance of Hawa Bhaban by implementing the conspiracy of Tarique Rahman, the blessed son of corruption, the mastermind of the August 21 grenade attack and the key sponsor of terrorism and militancy, Quader said.



He said today the BNP leaders are talking about the release of whitepapers of graft but the country's people have not forgotten that Bangladesh became champion in corruption five times in a row during the BNP's regime.



The road transport and bridges minister said the so-called outline of BNP is talking about the religious freedom, fair wages of workers and rights of farmers, which is nothing but the devil listening to the scriptures.



He said BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman first brought a blow to religious freedom in this country, while BNP lawmakers, ministers and cadre forces brutally carried out oppression on women of minority communities.



BNP has repeatedly attacked their religious freedom, he added. BNP did nothing for the welfare of the working class during its regime rather their hands were stained with the blood of the workers, the AL general secretary said.



Even, during the holy month of Ramadan, 17 workers were shot dead for demanding their salary and bonus during their regime, he said.



Quader said the BNP also killed people agitating for electricity in Kansat and shot farmers to death for agitating for fertilisers and diesel. Without repenting of their past misdeeds and apologising to the nation, he said, today the BNP leaders are preparing the outline of confusion.



BNP leaders are now talking about democracy but they, in fact, want to repeat their politics of vengeance in the package of democracy, the AL general secretary said. �BSS



