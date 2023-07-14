JnU student convicted for forgery granted bail







Dhaka Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedayetul Islam granted him the bail.



On June 19, this year Mostafizur Rahman Shakil, a student Anthropology Department under 2018-19 academic session was detained by Jahangirnagar University proctorial team.

Later, a mobile court sentenced him to one year in jail and fined Tk 100. He is a resident of Mymensingh Dhobaura area.



A Jagannath University student Mostafizur Rahman Shakil who was convicted for one year on charges of forgery in Jahangirnagar University admission test, was granted bail on Thursday.Dhaka Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedayetul Islam granted him the bail.On June 19, this year Mostafizur Rahman Shakil, a student Anthropology Department under 2018-19 academic session was detained by Jahangirnagar University proctorial team.Later, a mobile court sentenced him to one year in jail and fined Tk 100. He is a resident of Mymensingh Dhobaura area.