BNP adopts 31-pt guideline to repair state machinery

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Thursday announced 31-point guideline for  repairing and reorganising the state machinery after the election.  

A day after announcing its one-point movement for restoration of democracy, BNP  Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul presented the 31-point guideline at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

'We're announcing the guidelines not just for the election and regime change, but to bring a qualitative change to the state machinery and restore democracy.

He also reiterated BNP's commitment to bringing positive changes in the country.

He said that if BNP  wins in a free and fair election, a public welfare-oriented government of national consensus will be formed, comprising political parties that are participating in the movement for restoration of democracy.

The guidelines propose amending the Constitution to limit Prime Minister's tenure at not exceeding two consecutive terms, repealing all controversial and undemocratic constitutional amendments and changes by forming a 'Constitutional Reform Commission'.

BNP wants to establish an inclusive, non-discriminatory and harmonious 'Rainbow Nation' by ending politics of revenge and reintroduce election time Non-Party Caretaker Government.

According to the guidelines, BNP will take the initiative to bring balance the powers of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and the other organs of the state.  

BNP will discontinue with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and ensure voting using ballot papers and repeal all laws that curbs or denies fundamental human rights including Digital Security Act- 2018.

Fakhrul Islam said, the country will run based on the principle of 'Religion belongs to individual, state belongs to everyone,' and fair price of agricultural produce will be ensured.

Fakhrul said, "As a responsible political party, we through discussions with other parties who are carrying out movements with us formulated this outline. On behalf of BNP, I want to present it before the nation," he said.

The BNP leader said Bangladesh was formed with the dream of establishing democracy, equality, human dignity, and social justice through the Liberation War in 1971. "They (people) have now lost their ownership of the country."


