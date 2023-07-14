Video
Home Back Page

Canadian envoy calls on Fakhrul

Seeks measures to hold free, fair polls

Published : Friday, 14 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Canadian High Commissi-oner Lily Nicholas met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.  

The one hour meeting was held at the party chairperson's political office at Gulshan in Dhaka from 1:00pm.
Apart from Amir Khosru, BNP organising secretary Shama Obaed and Canadian High Commission official Bradley Coates also attended the meeting.

After the meeting Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists, "We clearly told, there is no level playing field and no scope to hold acceptable elections under the Awami League government."

We also said, "The government has taken away democracy, freedom of speech and press freedom since they took power 14 years ago."

Amir Khosru said like USA and other democratic countries Canada has huge interests in human rights, the rule of law and voting rights. They have been observing Bangladesh intensively like the US and other democratic countries, their moral ground is high."

He said Canada has 'concerns' over Bangladesh's election, human rights, and the rule of law and the election.

The BNP leader also said Canada is also "worried whether the people of Bangladesh will be able to elect their parliament and the government by exercising their right to vote."


